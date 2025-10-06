Wicked: For Good flies into theaters on Nov. 21, but the merch rollout for the highly anticipated sequel has already begun. Following last year’s popular Wicked and Stanley collab at Target, the movie musical is making sure to keep fans hydrated once again by teaming up with Owala on a collection of Glinda- and Elphaba-inspired bottles.

The Wicked: For Good Owala collection drops Wednesday, Oct. 8, online, exclusively at OwalaLife.com starting at 10 a.m. MT. The lineup of 32-ounce Owala FreeSip bottles come in two designs, a sparkling emerald green for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and shimmering pearlescent pink for Glinda (Ariana Grande).

Each bottle features a raised geometric design with triple layer insulation to keep your drinks cold or warm for hours. There’s also a leak-proof lid and FreeSip spout with a built- in straw that makes it easy for you to throw into any bag or backpack while carrying around campus.

This collection is expected to defy gravity and fly off shelves, especially since TikTok is already talking about how gorgeous these bottles are. One fan even commented on a sneak peek at the Wicked bottles, saying, “Stop, they’re so much prettier in person.” Unlike Stanley’s limited-edition Wicked collection last year, which was only available while supplies last, a rep from Owala tells Elite Daily this drop “will be restocked if the bottles sell-out quickly.”

Below, you’ll find a closer look at the Elphaba and Glinda Owala water bottles to decide which one you’ll want to add to your cart on Oct. 8.

The Glinda ($40)

The pink and purple 32-ounce Glinda bottle has a pearlescent finish that shimmers in the light. It looks like her iconic bubble, and features a “G” in the geometric design to remind you this is Glinda’s sipper.

The Elphaba ($40)

If you’re feeling more wicked, you might want to get Elphaba’s 32-ounce green bottle instead. This design looks like it belongs in Emerald City, and features an “E” for Elphie.

The Wicked: For Good Bundle ($80)

If you believe pink goes good with green and can’t decide between the two, there’s also a bundle option that comes with both Glinda and Elphaba. This is the perfect option for two besties.