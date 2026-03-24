Happy Hannah-versary! It’s been 20 years since Miley Cyrus first donned her iconic blonde wig as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel. To celebrate the show and the anniversary special premiering on Disney+, Starbucks launched a secret menu Refresher inspired by the iconic character — and it came with a little dash of say what?

Starbucks’ Secret Hannah Montana Drink Doesn’t Really Make Sense

The Hannah’s Secret Popstar Refresher ($8) is a sweet mix of Starbucks’ strawberry açaí with raspberry cold foam. An undramatic pairing to the everyday person, but for diehard fans, the flavor combo is a bit confusing.

In Season 1’s “Smells Like Teen Sellout” episode, Miley Stewart revealed that the smell of raspberries always made her sick after she once competed in a pie-eating contest. And yet, with all of the drink possibilities out there, Starbucks decided to make its Hannah-themed sip feature the one ingredient that would make her gag.

20 years later and Miley decided she’s so over that.

One user who caught the flavor choice on Instagram wrote, “Doesn’t Miley dislike raspberries?” Starbucks’ reply: “20 years later and Miley decided she’s so over that.” The cafe also posted a video announcing the secret menu item with a caption reading, “For the fans who remember the raspberry saga, this one’s for you.”

Whether the raspberry inclusion was indeed a purposeful choice to show that Miley has changed or it was a funny mishap, I was still intrigued by Starbucks’ Hannah Montana Refresher as an OG fan. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Secret Popstar sip.

Sweet Niblets, The Hannah Montana Drink Is Delicious

As someone who loves raspberries, I’m obsessed with Hannah’s Secret Popstar Refresher. The drink is a Grande Strawberry Açaí Refresher with no strawberry inclusions, two pumps of raspberry syrup, and a raspberry cold foam on top. It tastes like a pink Starburst in drink form, and is so refreshing.

Rachel Chapman

Since this is like candy, it’s on the sweet side. If you prefer something more subtle, I would cut down to just one pump of the raspberry syrup. Overall, though, I really loved the flavor.

Rating: 5/5

The theming is a whole other issue. I would have loved to see something more innovative for a Hannah Montana drink. For example, a drink with two unique flavors coming together would perfectly match Miley and Hannah getting the best of both worlds.

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I also associate the color purple more with Hannah’s aesthetic, so Starbucks could have easily done something with its lavender or ube from the spring 2026 menu. One fan on IG also pointed out that Starbucks could have done a Loco Hot Cocoa, which was Robby Ray’s famous hot cocoa recipe from Hannah Montana.

TL;DR

It may have missed the mark on execution, but Starbucks’ Hannah Montana drink is delicious and I plan to order it again. After all, it was Hannah who once sang, “Nobody’s perfect.” If you also want to try the secret menu drink, you can find it on the Starbucks app now through April 5.