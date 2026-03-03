Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks. Beginning Tuesday, March 3, lavender is back on the menu, along with new chai and toasted coconut drinks to get you in the mood for warmer weather and flowers blooming.

It seems Starbucks is all about purple sips and beachy vibes this spring with the all-new 2026 menu items that include a Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew, a Toasted Coconut Latte, an Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato, and an Iced Lavender Cream Chai. Anyone who considers themselves a chai lover will notice Starbucks has reimagined its classic latte with a premium recipe that features a blend of black tea and spices like cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and ginger.

A dirty chai with shots of espresso is one of my go-to Starbucks orders, along with an iced macchiato, so this new spring menu really caught my eye. I will also try anything with ube in it, so I had to get every new seasonal sip. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato ($7)

Rachel Chapman

As an ube fan, I was most excited for this drink. It definitely was Insta-worthy with the purple foam and toasted coconut flakes on top, so it gets points for being gorgeous. The flavor, though, wasn’t as on point for me. I could taste the coconut, but the purple sweet potato wasn’t coming through. This was mostly a pretty coconut drink, which wasn’t bad. It just wasn’t what I expected after having tried other ube treats at places like Disneyland in recent years.

Out of the three coconut drinks, this was my favorite and had the best balance of flavor. I just had to take a point off for the lack of ube.

Rating: 4/5

Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew ($6)

Rachel Chapman

My spring menu taste-test felt very much like a Goldilocks and the Three Bears situation, and this Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew was too little to be just right. It tasted more like an OG sweet cream cold brew with a very subtle hint of coconut. Aside from the barely there vibes, I really enjoyed my sip. Starbucks’ OG cold brew always hits. Just would’ve loved to be hit with some more coconut goodness.

Rating: 3.8/5

Toasted Coconut Latte ($6)

Rachel Chapman

If the macchiato was just right and the cold brew was too light, you can guess where the Toasted Coconut Latte fell in my Goldilocks and the Three Bears experience. This had so much coconut flavor that it overpowered the espresso completely. Whatever coffee flavor I managed to taste did give the coconut its toasted feel, which was nice. Most of this, though, was just coconut syrup and very sugary. I have a big sweet tooth, so that’s a lot coming from me.

The grande size comes with four pumps of the toasted coconut syrup, so if I were to order this again, I would probably just get half.

Rating: 3.5/5

Iced Lavender Cream Chai ($6)

Rachel Chapman

Out of the four new sips I tried, this was my favorite. I could really taste the difference in the chai flavor. This felt more spicy and elevated in all the right ways, and the lavender cold foam on top made it extra premium and delicious. This is a sophisticated sip and so pretty. If you’re not a fan of floral flavors, you probably should skip since the lavender is strong. I’m all here for it, though. And as Taylor Swift said, “the lavender haze [is] creepin’ up on me” and I’m loving it.

Rating: 4.6/5