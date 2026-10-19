The iconic Spider Donut is back at Dunkin’, but it’s not the only spooky-cute Halloween menu item making an appearance on your morning coffee run. The chain just dropped the Berry Battie Daydream Refresher, a gorgeous new purple drink featuring a festive mix of berry clementine and blueberry flavors.

If you’re a fan of Dunkin’s Dark Spell Daydream Refresher, the base of this all-new sip will feel super familiar down to the Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam. What makes it stand out is the look — those candy eyes give it an extra spooky season vibe. To sweeten the deal, you can also get a free Bat Cup Sleeve with your order, while supplies last. It comes complete with plush wings to make your order resemble the nocturnal creature even more.

Even without the plush wings, the purple presentation alone is still just as adorable and Insta-worthy. No matter how photogenic a drink is, though, the real test comes down to the flavor. Below, you’ll find out how the bat-inspired refresher actually tastes, and whether it’s worth cheating on your usual Dunkin’ go-to.

The Berry Battie Refresher Has Big “Little Lad” Energy

Berry clementine, blueberry, and marshmallow are the three main flavors here, giving the sip an overall berries-and-cream vibe. Because it has the exact same liquid build as the Dark Spell Daydream Refresher, anyone obsessed with that seasonal fave will love this vampy drop for Halloween.

Rachel Chapman Dunkin' INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

I thought it was extra refreshing on such a warm October day, and had the perfect balance of the creamy cold foam and oat milk with the tart mixed berry base. Berry isn’t typically a fall flavor, but the purple with monster-like eyes combo got me in the spooky spirit. I would definitely order this again for a sweet treat along with the iconic Spider Donut or a batch of Halloween Munchkins.

Rating: 4.8/5

How To Order Dunkin’s Berry Battie Refresher

If you're trying to snag this drink, your best bet is to bypass your phone. I had a hard time finding it in the app, so ordering directly in-store is definitely the move. Consider this your sign to head out for a coffee run — you deserve it.