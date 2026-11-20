Tom Holland continues to prove that when it comes to relationships, “if he wanted to, he would.” Back in June, the Spider-Man star launched a line of shandy drinks through his non-alcoholic beer company, BERO, just for Zendaya. “She’s never been a beer drinker, so I wanted to bring something new to the table that she could enjoy,” Holland shared at the time. (BRB, swooning.)

The BERO shandies were originally meant to be summertime sips, but the actor announced on Nov. 2 that the lineup is here to stay. “They weren't supposed to be on the shelves all year round, and I think if we stick to that plan, I could get into real trouble at home,” he joked in an Instagram video. Not only can fans continue to enjoy the OG flavors — lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower, and blackberry yuzu — but BERO just dropped a cozy seasonal addition: Big Apple Shandy.

The festive release arrived just in time for Friendsgivings and holiday hangs with your crew. Before you commit to a $28.50 12-pack (available at berobrewing.com), below you’ll find my honest review of the new sip — and whether it’s worth bringing to the potluck table this Thanksgiving.

BERO’s New Shandy Tastes Like Apple Pie

Rachel Chapman

These shandies were created for anyone who doesn’t like the taste of beer, like Zendaya, so each can pairs BERO’s Kingston Golden Pils with a more dominant fruity or floral flavor. That’s very much the case with the Big Apple Shandy as well. My first reaction was how much it smells like a green apple Jolly Rancher as soon as I popped the tab.

The actual taste isn’t overly sweet, though. It definitely has crisp notes of apple, like a good cider, balanced by a warm malt finish that feels super cozy even when you drink it ice cold. That combination of apple and malt reminded me of a delicious slice of homemade apple pie with a flaky crust. As much as I love the Golden Hour Shandy with pink grapefruit from the OG flavors, the Big Apple Shandy is now my go-to for the season.

TL;DR: I’m Bringing This To Friendsgiving

I actually can’t wait to share the Big Apple Shandy with my friends, which is something Holland is excited about as well. “One of the best things about Shandy is that it surprises people,” he shared ahead of the launch. “We've had people tell us they don't normally drink beer, let alone non-alcoholic beer, and then they try one of our BERO Shandy varieties and completely change their minds. That's been really fun to watch.”

The Big Apple Shandy is available now, while supplies last, and it honestly makes me hyped for whatever flavors Holland has brewing next.

Rating: 5/5