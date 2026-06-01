BERO is gearing up for coastal summer vibes with the brand’s first-ever shandy line. The non-alcoholic beer company, co-founded by Tom Holland, launched a limited-edition collection of four new flavors coinciding with the Spider-Man actor’s birthday on June 1.

The inspiration behind BERO’s all-new shandy cans actually comes from Holland’s fiancée and co-star, Zendaya. “I created the BERO Shandy for Z,” the now-30-year-old said in the official press release. “She’s never been a beer drinker, so I wanted to bring something new to the table that she could enjoy.”

This first drop includes four fruity flavors — lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower, and blackberry yuzu — that combine BERO’s Kingston Golden Pils with lemonade in tall 12-ounce cans. They can be found for a limited time online and at Target, Kroger, Publix, and Erewhon in a 12-pack for $22. “I’ve always loved shandies, so exploring that style with BERO felt like the perfect next step,” said Holland.

Just like Zendaya, I was never really a beer drinker before trying BERO. After taste-testing the brand when it launched in 2024, I’ve now become a fan, and keep my fave flavor, Noon Wheat, in the fridge for when I need a refreshing sip. When I saw that BERO was making something even more my style with these new shandies, I had to try them for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each flavor, and which one I’m stocking up on for beach days this summer.

The Daybreak Shandy With Lemon Lime

Rachel Chapman

This is the OG shandy flavor you’d expect when you think of beer and lemonade. It may not be as exciting as some of the other fruity options, but it’s so refreshing and easy to sip. It’s a classic you can’t go wrong with. I would recommend this for anyone who prefers a simple lime or plain seltzer instead of a more out-of-the-box flavor.

Rating: 4.9/5

The Golden Hour Shandy With Grapefruit

Rachel Chapman

I’m generally not a fan of grapefruit, because it’s a little too bitter for me. However, this was my favorite of the four flavors. The pink grapefruit added the perfect citrus moment with the Kingston Golden Pils lager for a delicious balance that I couldn’t put down. I loved it way more than BTS’ version of a grapefruit drink with their ARIH collab. Overall, this was the smoothest sip, and the one I finished the fastest. If you’re a fan of the pamplemousse LaCroix, you need this ASAP.

Rating: 5/5

The Sunset Shandy With Elderflower

Rachel Chapman

This is the most unique flavor of the four, because of the floral element from the elderflower mixed in with the lemonade. I don’t know if I’ve had a ton of elderflower to be able to tell if the flavor was spot on or not, but there was a lot going on between the tart citrus, earthy floral, and hoppy pilsner. I really enjoyed it, but if you share Zendaya’s aversion to beer, you might want to skip this one — it has the strongest hoppy profile of the bunch.

Rating: 4.7/5

The Midnight Shandy With Blackberry Yuzu

Rachel Chapman

The Midnight Shandy wasn’t as sweet as I was expecting, but that made me love it even more. It leaned more into refreshing, which was so delicious after being outside in the hot sun for a few hours. There is a smooth berry flavor that blends in so well with the yuzu and pilsner, so nothing really pulled the focus. That allowed me to just enjoy a crispy, carbonated sip with ease. I definitely need to bring this to my next outdoor picnic or beach day with friends.

Rating: 4.8/5