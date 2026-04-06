The Drama Poster Was An Easter Egg About Zendaya's Twist All Along

The Drama may have one of the most memorable movie posters ever, but that only becomes clear after you’ve seen the movie. When A24 unveiled the first image four months prior to The Drama’s April 3 premiere, it seemed to be nothing more than a cute pic of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya posing as an engaged couple. If anything, the only stir it caused was increased speculation about Zendaya’s real-life engagement, since rumors were swirling about a secret wedding. But this poster took on a whole new meaning after fans actually saw The Drama.

Spoiler alert: The rest of this post discusses a major twist in The Drama.

Although fans knew The Drama hinged on a massive secret, the movie kept its big surprise under wraps during the promotion cycle. When it finally premiered, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment showed the poster in a whole new light. A quick shot of Charlie and Emma’s refrigerator provides a new look at their engagement photo — though it almost exactly matches the movie’s poster, Emma’s hands are positioned to look like a gun. The subtle switch-up is a direct nod to Emma’s past, after she admits that she trained with a rifle and had plans to commit a school shooting when she was younger.

A24

After The Drama’s release, fans pointed out the poster alteration on social media. Because the two photos seem to be perfectly identical except for Emma’s left hand, it’s unclear if two different pictures were taken with that slight adjustment, or if one of the copies was digitally manipulated to nail this effect.

Although Zendaya and Pattinson portrayed a couple in crisis for The Drama, their undeniable chemistry led them to continue working together on upcoming epics Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey.

“I felt trust pretty much immediately,” Pattinson told Elite Daily at The Drama’s premiere. “I had one FaceTime with her before we started, and I was like, ‘Oh, you're funny. And you like, get it.’ So it was really fun working with her. She's extremely easygoing. Considering there's so much pressure on her, it's pretty amazing.”

Zendaya echoed her co-star’s sentiments: “Rob is a very disarming personality. He's so funny, and he laughs all the time; whether he's joking or being serious, he's laughing through everything. He automatically makes you feel comfortable and warm.”