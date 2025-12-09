Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are ready to bring The Drama. In their upcoming rom-com with a twist, the two actors are playing an engaged couple whose wedding might just get ruined by some seriously shocking revelations. Curious? Well, thankfully you won’t have to wait very long to find out what happens, because the movie is coming in early 2026.

The Drama, which comes from the perennially buzzy production studio A24, is described as a romantic comedy-drama in which a couple’s relationship is tested right before their wedding as unsettling secrets are brought to light. Any more specific plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment.

Interestingly enough, The Drama will mark the first of three major film collaborations between Zendaya and Pattinson in 2026. After this romantic flick, the two are reuniting in The Odyssey on July 17, and then again in Dune: Part Three on Dec. 18. Basically, 2026 is about to be the year of Zendaya and Pattinson, so get ready to see a lot of this duo very soon. As you prepare for a ton of what’s sure to be priceless press tour banter, here are all the details about The Drama.

The Premiere Date Is Just Around The Corner

The drama will begin on April 3, when the movie premieres in theaters.

The First Look Is So Engaging

A24 released the poster for The Drama on Dec. 9, in which Zendaya shows off her shiny engagement ring while being embraced by Pattinson.

A24

The Full Cast Is No Joke

Joining Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in The Drama is Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates. All three are coming off of some incredibly buzzy work, with Athie having just appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s Kind of Kindness. Haim is fresh off of her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. And Gates actually has a previous Zendaya connection, having worked with her before in 2024’s Challengers.