Robert Pattinson may be a famous actor, but he’s a low maintenance guest. During an Oct. 17 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she fed her Die, My Love co-star food from the trash when he came over for a last-minute meal — and apparently, Pattinson did not mind in the slightest.

According to Lawrence, Pattinson was working near her home when he called about meeting up. She was having a girls night, but invited him to swing by anyway. “I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pajamas. We were watching Little Women. It was December,” Lawrence said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ because Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He is one of the girls. So I was like, ‘Come over.’”

“He's also like my daughter,” she added. "He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on. He brings out a very maternal [side in me].”

That said, she wanted to make sure he ate — even if her supplies were limited. “He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he’s like, ‘You have any food? I’m so hungry.’ And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in, come in!'” she continued. “He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it’s in the trash. And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can.”

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At first, she offered him the food without telling him about its origins. “He eats it and we're all just kinda watching him eat this trash,” she said. "And then when he was finished, he was like, 'I'm still hungry — is there more?’”

Lawrence then decided to fess up. “And I was like, ‘Well there is, but it's in the garbage,’” she said. “He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t mind,’ and he just pulled it out of the trash and just kept eating it.”