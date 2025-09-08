When it comes to her personal life, Jennifer Lawrence is pretty private. While the A-list actor confirmed that she gave birth to her second child back in March, she has not disclosed any details about the new baby. However, she may have just unexpectedly revealed her youngest kid’s name thanks to a telling accessory.

In early September, Lawrence was photographed on a walk in New York City with a large keychain visible in her hand. On one of the beaded strands, the name of Lawrence’s 3-year-old son, Cy, was spelled out, while the beads on the other strand read Louie. Presumably, this means that Lawrence’s 6-month-old with husband Cooke Maroney is a boy named Louie — although nothing has been officially confirmed.

While it’s not entirely clear why Lawrence and Maroney may have chosen the name Louie, some fans already have a theory. The name could have been inspired by Lawrence’s longtime friendship with fellow Oscar winner Emma Stone, whose 4-year-old daughter is named Louise. Since Lawrence and Stone have been seen spending a lot more time together this year, and have even opened up about their recent conversations, it’s not too far-fetched to imagine Lawrence took some inspo from her bestie’s kid.

AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

But there’s also another likely source of naming inspiration. After Cy was born in 2022, Lawrence confirmed that she and Maroney named their firstborn after the American painter Cy Twombly, whom Maroney hailed as one of his favorite artists. If the couple is trying to keep up a tradition in their children’s names, then Louie could be a reference to a famous artist that Lawrence and Maroney are also a fan of.

As of right now, all fans really have to go off of is a homemade keychain. But hopefully the happy couple will feel ready to talk about their youngest kid’s name and what inspired it at some point in the future.