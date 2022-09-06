Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Son After This American Painter

Though Jennifer Lawrence has largely kept her personal life private, the actor has opened up about recently becoming a mother. Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed a baby boy in February. In a cover story for Vogue’s October issue, she shared their son’s name publicly for the first time.

Lawrence and Maroney named their son Cy in honor of one of Maroney’s favorite American painters, Cy Twombly. It’s a fitting name considering that Maroney is a gallerist. According to The New York Times, Twombly, who died in 2011, was an abstract painter whose work has been displayed at the famed Menil Collection in Houston and the Louvre in Paris.

The “Don’t Look Up” actor didn’t say much else about her baby boy but did detail her journey with motherhood, specifically her fears of publicly speaking about raising a child. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she told Vogue. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad.”

Lawrence said her early fears subsided shortly after giving birth. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” Lawrence said. “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love.”

She also revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before welcoming Cy, which led to a conversation about her disappointment in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant, thinking about the things that were happening to my body,” Lawrence said. “And I had a great pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, in light of the upcoming midterm elections, embolden Lawrence to publicly strengthen her political activism, including support for gun control regulation. “I'm raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind," she said.

Lawrence specifically called out Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, who is running as a Republican senator in Ohio. “He’s not a hillbilly if he wrote a huge book. Rich twat. I mean, I’m a rich twat, but I’m not running for office pretending that I’m not,” she said.

The actor spoke to Vogue in promotion of her new film Causeway, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.