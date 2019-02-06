Katniss Everdeen is engaged you guys, and this is me formally volunteering as tribute to be her maid of honor. I mean, J.Law is about as free-spirited and cool as they come, so can you even imagine how dope that wedding is gonna be? A rep for the 28-year-old Oscar winner confirmed to People that Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, who she's reportedly been dating since June. So just who is Cooke Maroney, because I can already picture Lawrence hitching up her dress with one hand and hoisting a wine glass with the other as she runs down the aisle toward the lucky dude — probably barefoot.

Sadly, Maroney's Instagram account is set to private, which means Insta-stalking is out. Boooo. But the 34-year-old is apparently a big deal in the New York art scene. At least according to The Cut, which reported that he's the director of the Gladstone gallery and represents a number of high-profile artists including Lena Dunham’s father Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and sculptor Matthew Barney.

“He’s definitely respected," a source told The Cut. "He’s not a big player, but he’s a player. I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals. I think he really has solid taste in art and he’s a very good art dealer, and I expect a fruitful career out of him."

A quick glimpse at Maroney's Facebook page reveals that he also worked at the Gagosian gallery after studying art history at NYU, and attended Middlebury Union High School in Vermont.

Oh, and here's what he looked like back in 2013, in case you were wondering:

Sweet!

As for how Maroney met the Silver Linings Playbook star, Lawrence's bestie Laura Simpson reportedly introduced them last spring.

“They met through Jen’s friend Laura," a source told Page Six back in June. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

Simpson seems like a pretty cool chick, BTW, based solely on this Instagram post:

Such a supportive queen, am I right?

Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Lawrence and Maroney reportedly moved in together just two months after Simpson's introduction.

"Things between them are very serious,” a source told the publication in January."They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul."

That's good news for Lawrence, who infamously confirmed her single AF status to Howard Stern in a no-holds-barred interview in February 2018 that quickly ended up going viral.

“I really, I don’t get hit on,” she told the radio host. “My sex life is not lit. I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know — it's hard out there!"

Not that hard, apparently, since she's reportedly engaged less than a year later. Congrats, Katniss! Guess the odds really were in your favor.