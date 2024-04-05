A new moon is rising in Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s lives. The engaged couple welcomed their first baby sometime in March, and after keeping their bundle of joy private for a few weeks, Waterhouse shared the first photo of her child on April 5. The new parents have yet to reveal their kid’s name or gender, but the mother-child pic does seem to have some identifying clues.

Fans had already been tipped off that Pattinson and Waterhouse’s baby had arrived when they were spotted pushing a stroller during a walk in Los Angeles on March 25. The child was presumably born shortly before this, although the couple has kept the birthday private for now. They finally gave the world a peek at their new family member in early April, when Waterhouse shared a Polaroid of herself cradling the little one on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world angel,” Waterhouse wrote. Of course, many new moms refer to their babies as angels, but since Waterhouse and Pattinson haven’t revealed their child’s name yet, the caption could also be a clue that their kid might be named Angel.

The photo also seemed to include a hint about whether the couple welcomed a son or a daughter. While Waterhouse was careful to cover her baby’s face, the blanket wrapped around the newborn was decorated with blue hearts. Does that mean there’s a new Mr. Pattinson in the world?

Judging from how Pattinson and Waterhouse have handled their romance, it doesn’t seem likely that fans will be getting many more details about their baby. In their six years together, the couple has kept their love life extremely private — rarely speaking about one another in interviews and not even publicly stepping out together until just a couple years ago.

Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November 2023 during her performance at Corona Capital Festival. “I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on,” the singer told the crowd, before opening her jacket to reveal a baby bump. “I'm not sure if it's working.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse reportedly got engaged in December 2023. They haven’t revealed a wedding date yet.