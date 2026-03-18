Welcome to the year of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. In 2026, the superstar duo is co-starring in three major movies, including the massive book-to-screen epics The Odyssey and Dune: Part 3. But first up is The Drama, a marital black comedy in which an engaged couple unravels after a secret from the past is revealed. The film required Zendaya and Pattinson to get very close, very fast. Luckily, that proved to be easy for them.

“I felt trust pretty much immediately,” Pattinson tells Elite Daily about his bond with Zendaya at The Drama’s March 17 premiere. “I had one FaceTime with her before we started, and I was like, ‘Oh, you're funny. And you like, get it,’” Pattinson said. “So it was really fun working with her. She's extremely easygoing. Considering there's so much pressure on her, it's pretty amazing.”

Whether he's joking or being serious, [Rob’s] laughing through everything.

Zendaya agrees that she “automatically” felt comfortable with Pattinson, thanks in part to his giggly nature. “Rob is a very disarming personality. He's so funny, and he laughs all the time; whether he's joking or being serious, he's laughing through everything,” Zendaya says. “He automatically makes you feel comfortable and warm. So that's the easy part.”

She adds that once they began rehearsing for The Drama, they really found their spark. “We had some time to do some rehearsal, and it was nice to just dig into the scenes, and even though you're not supposed to judge your character, we did,” Zendaya says. “We got to vent, and ask why they're doing these things, and really get to know these people on a deeper level.”

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In The Drama, Zendaya and Pattinson play Emma and Charlie, an engaged couple who seem to be sailing blissfully to the altar — until Emma reveals a shocking secret about her past, which causes Charlie to rethink their whole relationship. This secret has been very well-guarded by the cast (Pattinson jokes, “I don’t even know what it is, no one told me!”), so eager fans will have to wait until April 3, when The Drama hits theaters, to find that out.