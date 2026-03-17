After several weeks of gossip that Zendaya secretly married Tom Holland, the Euphoria star addressed the chatter head-on. In particular, she took aim at some of the viral A.I. photos claiming to show the happy couple on their big day, confirming all the wedding pics online are fake. But, she brought her own matrimonial footage to “clear the confusion.”

Rumors that Zendaya and Holland are already married after a secret wedding have been running wild since February, when Zendaya was photographed wearing a golden wedding band in place of her diamond engagement ring, and her stylist Law Roach told reporters: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

While the maybe-bride is still not ready to completely confirm or deny her marital status, Zendaya did call out artificially created photos of herself and Holland as newlyweds that have been popping up online.

“Many people have been fooled by them,” Zendaya said during her March 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re A.I. They’re not real!”

Zendaya added that these photos have duped “many people” in her real life, who were upset to not get an invite. To fire back at all the misinformation, Zendaya shared a video that she introduced as “a little something to just clear the confusion.”

“This is my first time showing it,” she proclaimed, as a clip from her new movie The Drama played with Holland’s face superimposed on Robert Pattinson’s body.

“Yeah, it was a beautiful day,” Zendaya said with a smirk after the clip played. When asked if the video was altered at all, she protested: “No, that was the real footage. That was real. I was there.”

So, it’s still not confirmed whether Tomdaya has tied the knot yet, but it certainly seems like they’re starting to be a bit more open about addressing the gossip. The couple got engaged at the end of 2024, and there have been hints that the wedding date may be set for 2026.