Are Tom Holland & Zendaya Already Married? Her Ring Sparks Rumors

Tom Holland and Zendaya may have already taken the next step in their relationship, without letting anyone else know. The couple has sparked rumors of a secret wedding recently, which would totally fall in line with how they got engaged (nobody knew about the proposal until several days afterwards). It’s Zendaya’s ring finger that has really caught fans’ eyes — she seems to have swapped her sparkling diamond engagement ring for a simple gold band.

Page Six has published paparazzi photos of Zendaya out in Beverly Hills on Feb. 18, and she’s notably rocking a new accessory. Instead of the bespoke cushion-cut five-carat diamond ring that she’s worn all last year, Zendaya had on a plain golden band. The ring swap fueled speculation that Zendaya may not longer be engaged, and has replaced her previous sparkler with a wedding ring.

Coincidentally enough, Zendaya is currently promoting her marital movie The Drama, so weddings are certainly top of mind at the moment. But of course, fans won’t knoe for sure if the couple is married until Holland and Zendaya decide it’s time to break the news themselves.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Last April, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach dropped some hints about the upcoming nuptials, confirming he’s going to be “involved” in selecting the perfect wedding dress for his client. He also suggested 2026 might be the year Holland and Zendaya tie the knot. “They're both making a bunch of movies this year,” Roach said at the time. “And there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets. I'm resting up for 2026. But the wedding, you know...”

The couple got engaged during the holidays at the end of 2024. It’s not totally clear how long they’ve been together — they got to know one another back in 2016 as co-stars in Marvel’s Spider-Man movies, but it wasn’t until 2021 that they were photographed kissing, confirming the romance.

And once again, Holland and Zendaya are keeping their fans guessing as the speculation about their marital status continues to grow.