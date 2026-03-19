Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Secretly Married? He Drops A Hint

The real drama in The Drama might actually be the marital status of the movie’s two stars. In the weeks leading up to the premiere, rumors have sprung up that Zendaya may already be married to Tom Holland after an ultra-secret wedding. And now, Robert Pattinson has also hinted he may have taken the next step with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse without anyone else knowing.

At the movie’s premiere on March 17, Zendaya and Pattinson were asked if there were any secrets they’ve been keeping recently, since the film revolves around a huge, mysterious revelation. “Nope. Nothing that comes to mind,” Zendaya told Extra coyly, continuing to cleverly dodge questions about those wedding rumors. Pattinson’s answer, however, was even more intruging. “It’s the same one you have,” the actor said, looking at his co-star.

While the Extra reporter took this to mean Pattinson may be in the know about Zendaya and Holland’s rumored nuptials, there’s another interpretation of his response. Pattinson could have been hinting that he and his longtime fiancée Waterhouse may also be secretly married. After all, they’ve been engaged for around two and a half years now, and welcomed their daughter last March.

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Pattinson and Waterhouse have been an item for about eight years now, having first confirmed their relationship back in 2018. Waterhouse has since revealed that they first met at a celebrity game night that year, where they felt an instant connection and laughed together so much during a game of Werewolf that they got told off by a big-name director trying to focus on the game.

The couple kept things very private for years, before finally making their red carpet debut at the end of 2022, and revealing their engagement at the end of 2023, shortly after Waterhouse’s pregnancy announcement. Much like his co-star Zendaya’s relationship with Holland, Pattinson and Waterhouse don’t tend to make milestone announcements right away, so it’s fair to assume they could be enjoying some private marital bliss before the public finds out about any secret nuptials.