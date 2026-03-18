It’s become a tradition that every iteration of Spider-Man needs his emo era, and now it’s finally time for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Brand New Day may sound like an uplifting title, but the fourth of Holland’s web-slinger movies finds the hero at his most isolated, struggling with his powers without any friends or family to lean on. That includes his former girlfriend MJ (played by Holland’s IRL fiancée Zendaya), who has completely forgotten their relationship. Yeah, it’s going to be super emotional, but at least fans can look forward to some buzzy new stars entering the Spider-Man universe.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes at an integral time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the franchise’s final film before the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday, which is being heralded as Marvel’s most expansive crossover event to hit the big screen. So, rest assured that Brand New Day will be setting up something major.

One of the last big multiversal team-ups was 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which famously brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man into Holland’s spider-verse. The most important thing to remember is at the end of that movie, Peter requests that Dr. Strange cast a spell so everyone forgets his identity, including his bestie Ned and girlfriend MJ. Brand New Day will pick up four years after that spell, with Peter’s friends still having no memory of him.

The Trailer Is Emo AF

The first real look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrived on March 18 when the trailer dropped. In it, Peter struggles to accept that Ned and MJ have begun new lives at MIT together, while he’s become a solitary vigilante without his friends. There is hope, though — at the end of the trailer, Peter reintroduces himself to his old pals, giving MJ some flowers in hopes to rebuild their relationship.

On the superhero side of things, there are some very exciting crossovers. The trailer reveals Bruce Banner is a professor in one of Peter’s classes, and that Spider-Man has a somewhat violent alliance with The Punisher. It also teases The Hand as one of the movie’s big bads.

But the real problem is that Peter Parker has begun to lose his powers. A voiceover explains that spiders go through life cycles, and they are especially vulnerable between cycles. But if they make it through those periods, they can be reborn.

New Faces Are Entering The Spider-Verse

The trailer briefly showed Severance star Tramell Tillman, whose character has yet to be officially revealed.

Another big mystery revolves around Sadie Sink, who is making her Marvel debut in Brand New Day. Her role is also being kept under wraps, but fans have heavily theorized she may be playing the powerful psychic mutant Jean Grey.

The Premiere Date Is So Soon

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31.