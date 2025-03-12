Sadie Sink Joins Spider-Man 4 — Here's Who She Might Play

A new face is swinging into the Spider-Verse. On March 12, Deadline reported that Sadie Sink will play a major role in the upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So little is known about the as-of-yet untitled Spider-Man 4, that Sink’s part is still shrouded in mystery. However, superfans have narrowed the most likely theories down to four iconic Marvel characters.

There are a lot of factors that make pinning down Sink’s possible role in the next sequel so difficult. Prime among them is the multiverse-busting repurcussions of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened up the entire breadth of Marvel Comics lore and (and more) for the next movie. The third movie also ended with Peter Parker agreeing to erase all memories of himself from his reality, which suggests a new cast of character may take the spotlight now.

Despite the never-ending roster of superpowered beings that Sink may be portraying, a few names stand out above the rest. The report of her casting even indicated which X-Men favorite Sink is allegedly favored to be playing.

1. Jean Grey

Marvel Comics

There have been countless theories about the MCU bringing in a new generation of the X-Men, and if Deadline’s report is accurate, then Spider-Man 4 could be the first to introduce the new version of one of the franchise’s most beloved mutants. The casting announcement noted that it’s the “prevailing theory” that Sink will play Jean Grey. If true, Sink can draw some inspiration from her Stranger Things castmate, since Millie Bobby Brown’s telekinetic character Eleven has been frequently compared to Jean Grey.

2. Mary Jane Watson

Marvel

The Deadline article also mentioned that Sink may appear as “another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character,” which is an obvious allusion to Spidey’s best-known love interest, Mary Jane “MJ” Watson. This role was initially thought to be played by Zendaya in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, until the ending of the first flick revealed her character’s “MJ” initials actually stood for Michelle Jones, not Mary Jane. Could Sink’s casting mean a new MJ is entering the webslinger’s life?

3. Gwen Stacy

Since Zendaya already has the MJ title on lock, many Spider-Man fans are instead guessing Sink may play Peter Parker’s other major love interest, Gwen Stacy. Funnily enough, the character of Gwen has historically been played by red-haired actors donning blonde wings in both past live-action Spider-Man iterations, which lends a bizarre credence to Sink’s possible casting.

4. Black Cat

There’s one more major female character in the Spider-Man universe that Sink would expertly portray. In the comics, Spidey also has a storied on-again-off-again romance with the antiheroine burglar Black Cat. The mutant powerhouse, who has the ability to inflict bad luck on others, would be a top choice for a new addition to the MCU, since she’s so prominent in the source material.