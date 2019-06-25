Tom Holland Predicted He'd Play Spider-Man Years Before Marvel Cast Him

Tom Holland may have his very own Spidey sense, because a newly unearthed interview with Holland from years before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows the actor talking about how he would like to play Spider-Man if the hero ever made it to the big screen again. Obviously, Holland's wishes wound up coming true, but the young actor from this old video had no idea that he would get to play the iconic web-slinger. Tom Holland predicted he'd play Spider-Man all the way back in 2013.

Marvel fans on Reddit recently unearthed an old red carpet interview with Tom Holland at the 2013 Empire Awards. Holland was nominated for Best Male Newcomer for his big-screen debut in the 2012 disaster drama The Impossible, and wound up taking home the award. When asked about what roles he wanted to pursue next, Holland said that he was interested in getting away from the seriousness of his breakthrough role and exploring something with more action and comedy. Since Marvel movies were reaching their height at the time, the interviewer asked if Holland would ever want to play a superhero, and he quickly said that he would. Holland went on to suggest that he could play Spider-Man in ten years, if there was ever a "reboot of the reboot" following both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's portrayals of Peter Parker.

Check out the prescient 2013 interview below:

Tom Holland Latinoamerica on YouTube

Of course, Tom Holland did not actually have to wait ten years to gain his spider powers as he predicted in the interview. Marvel cast Holland as the MCU's version of Peter Parker just two years after that interview in 2015, and Holland made his on-screen debut as the iconic web-slinger in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Although his casting as Spider-Man came only a couple years afterwards, the Holland in that interview could have never known that a new iteration of Spider-Man would hit the big screen so soon. After all, Andrew Garfield had just taken over the role of Peter Parker one year earlier in 2012 and was working on the 2014 sequel to his Amazing Spider-Man movie at the time, with no signs of the franchise coming to an end at that point.

However, Marvel decided to introduce a new Spider-Man in its growing cinematic universe and cast Tom Holland in the role in 2015. Since his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Holland has returned as Spider-Man in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, along with helming his own standalone film Spider-Man: Homecoming. The sequel to Homecoming, called Spider-Man: Far From Home, is about to hit theaters in early July. Although much about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shrouded in mystery, Tom Holland's role as Spider-Man is expected to become a much bigger part of the franchise, as fans predict Peter Parker will step up to become one of the core Avengers following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into theaters on Tuesday, July 2.