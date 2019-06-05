After the unexpected conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, all eyes are on the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home to set the tone for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the new movie is expected to carry the superhero franchise into the future, leaving most of the original stars behind, some fans think that we may still get a surprising cameo from the the original MCU star. Will Tony Stark be in Spider-Man: Far From Home? It sounds like a ridiculous question to anyone who has seen Avengers: Endgame, but a new theory about a potential cameo for Iron Man is gaining traction among fans.

As everyone who even only tangentially pays attention to pop culture knows by now, Avengers: Endgame ended with Tony Stark's death, as he sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos. His death scene included an emotional farewell with Peter Parker, who has come to see Tony Stark as a father figure, and the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals that a major part of the new movie will be Peter trying to cope with the loss of Iron Man. So, it seems very clear that Tony Stark could not possibly be in Spider-Man: Far From Home... except maybe through the power of technology.

A Reddit fan theory points to a newly released scene from the upcoming movie in a Chinese TV spot, which shows Peter Parker interacting with a bunch of Tony Stark's technology to upgrade his suit. Peter also inherits a pair of Tony's glasses, which come equipped with an artificial intelligence. Stark has used various voices for his past A.I. creations, which include J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Karen, but the fan theory guesses that Tony's voice may be the voice of Peter's new tech, which would be an emotional way for the two to continue fighting crime together.

The new TV spot does show Peter talking with the A.I. in his new glasses, but it is a woman's voice. That said, Marvel is known for swapping out pivotal details in its trailers to surprise its audiences when they go to the theater, and that is exactly what the theory claims is happening in this teaser.

While having Tony Stark's voice become a prominent part of Spider-Man's future would definitely be a poignant move, the theory seems more like wishful thinking at this point. If the glasses A.I. was using Tony's voice, then Peter would probably look a lot more surprised and emotional in the scene where he puts on the glasses. Also, Robert Downey Jr.'s contract with Marvel is officially up now that Avengers: Endgame is over, so even though doing voice-over lines may be less demanding than actually appearing as Tony Stark, it still seems unlikely that he would be involved in future Marvel movies.

But even if Tony Stark's voice may not be a part of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the new movie will still be full of things for Iron Man fans to love. Although he is dead now, Tony is clearly a huge part of the new movie, so get ready to cry all over again. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2.