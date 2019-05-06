The secrecy around Avengers: Endgame has been both a boon and a problem for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The need for more information helped drive up ticket sales for both Ant-Man & The Wasp and Captain Marvel, but it also made any kind of prep for Phase IV impossible and hampered promotion for the Spider-Man sequel. Since technically Spider-Man is a Sony film, fans wondered what exactly the big deal was everyone was keeping under wraps. The answer is now out in the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, which contains such a big spoiler for Endgame, Tom Holland actually says not to watch if you haven't seen it yet.

The "trailer intro to the trailer" is a recent phenomenon which cropped up in the last year or so. For most movies, it's a cute "three second of footage blur that rolls by, making the two and a half minute preview feel like a slower, more information filled piece. In that case, the MCU uses it to its advantage, by having Sony put a massive spoiler warning ahead of the trailer itself.

One might say that's slightly unnecessary, after all, Endgame has made $2 billion in 11 days and counting. But better to be safe than sorry, and in this case, the spoiler is big enough to make it understandable.

It turns out Sony was hiding a quite a bit. The entire emotional arc of Spider-Man: Far From Home revolves around the fallout from Endgame, specifically the death of Tony Stark. Moreover, the plot derives from Endgame as well, with the news The Snappening II (Tony Stark Variation) didn't just dust Thanos and company but opened a multiverse portal as a bonus feature.

This helps explain where Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck/Mysterio comes from. The character, who is a high-profile Spidey villain in the comics is not just an expert on multiverses, but also knowledgeable about the "Elementals" that are coming through the gap. If that name "Elementals" rings a distant bell, it should. They are a foursome set that appeared as part of the Supernatural Thrillers comic line in the 1970s. The team is made up of the following:

Hydron, Lord of the Waters

Magnum, Master of the Earth

Hellfire, Wielder of the Flame

Zephyr, Mistress of the Winds

Sony and the MCU have been unable to give much in the way of information both about the Elementals, or the multiverse aspect of their arrival, due to this all stemming from the fallout from Endgame. However, both raise fascinating questions for Phase IV going forward now that the Infinity Saga has ended. Multiverse variations are a significant component of several Marvel long-running storylines, and the merest hint the films will be going there for the second arc is a something that will get a lot of comic book fans hearts beating faster.

Moreover, it also (finally) gives a great way to introduce both the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the MCU without having to explain why they didn't exist previously. They came from a different version of Earth, and if there's any justice, it's probably one where 20th Century Fox bought out Disney instead.