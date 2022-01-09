Andrew Garfield Revealed He Improvised The Most Touching No Way Home Line

For almost a year, Andrew Garfield convincingly withheld from all of us his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His skill in dodging this question alone was masterful, but he recently revealed another important gift he gave the epic crossover movie. In a Jan. 6 interview with Variety, it was revealed that Andrew Garfield improvised a Spider-Man: No Way Home line, and it will have fans crying all over again. The 38-year-old explained he came up with the “I love you guys” line on the spot during filming, which appears in the third act of the film as all three Spideys work together to battle it out with their nemeses.

Garfield said nothing but great things about his experience putting on his suit again —especially because he was able to walk on set and see Tom Holland and Toby Maguire, all of whom portray their versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the new film. “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out,” Garfield told Variety. “But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’”

Garfield’s love for his costars was so strong that it inspired him to throw in one of the most emotional lines of the movie. “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them,” Garfield said. “That was just me loving them.”

He admitted that he was not sure he’d ever get the opportunity to play Spider-Man again, so when the idea was pitched to him, it was impossible to say no. Given the way Garfield approached his version of Spider-Man in the film, it makes sense why he improvised the “I love you guys” line. “We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother, and the middle brother,” he said. “That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you’ve never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing?”

Garfield and Maguire filmed their scenes for a duration of two weeks and said they accomplished a lot of emotional work in that short time. “My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially,” he said. “And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen.”

Garfield is referring to his Spider-Man saving Zendaya’s MJ from the same fate Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy faced in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and it was a very emotional moment for us all.

It’s clear Garfield had a vision for what he wanted to bring to his character, and let’s hope if ever given the green light, he’d return to the big screen as Spider-Man.