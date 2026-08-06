Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Its Own Drink & It Tastes Amazing

Spider-Man is crushing the competition — even his own Avengers team. The new flick, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, just broke the record for the biggest domestic box office opening, which was last set by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. To celebrate Spidey’s big win, you and your friends can toast at home with the official drink served at the Los Angeles premiere.

Guests in attendance at the star-studded event in Hollywood on July 27 were treated to Red Web Refresher mocktails. Luckily, you can easily whip this up yourself using Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic BERO and Liquid I.V.’s limited-edition Spider-Man raspberry lemonade flavor.

How To Make The Red Web Refresher At Home

Before you get started, you’ll need the following ingredients:

9.6 oz. BERO Kingston Golden Pils

2.4 oz. water

1/3 tsp Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Raspberry Lemonade

1 lemon wheel for garnish

Combine the water and Liquid I.V. until the powder is completely dissolved, then pour it into a glass with the BERO and some ice. Top off your drink with a lemon wheel garnish, and enjoy. BERO is even selling limited-edition cans with Spider-Man on the front, which makes this mixology moment extra Insta-worthy.

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Since I wasn’t able to make it to the premiere (the FOMO was *real*), I wanted to get a taste of what it was like to walk the blue carpet alongside Holland and Zendaya. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Red Web Refresher.

The Spider-Man Drink Is A Year-Round BERO Shandy

Just in time for Holland’s birthday in June, BERO dropped a limited-time collection of shandies — aka beer mixed with lemonade. The brand shared that the actor “created the BERO Shandy for [Zendaya],” because she doesn’t like the taste of regular beer.

I love BERO’s Shandy collection so much, so I was thrilled to find that the Red Web Refresher with Liquid I.V. is a great way to enjoy that exact same Shandy taste anytime.

TL;DR

I was curious at first about how the raspberry lemonade and lager flavors would go together, but they create a deliciously fruity sip. It tastes just like drinking a sparkling raspberry lemonade with a little pleasant herbiness from the Kingston Golden Pils. It’s light, crispy, and perfect to enjoy on a hot summer day — especially with those extra electrolytes.

Rating: 4.8/5

If you’re like Zendaya and don’t enjoy the taste of lager at all, you can simply mix up the other limited-edition Spider-Man drink with Liquid I.V.’s Arctic Raspberry ($25) flavor. It was another massive hit at the event, and it’s seriously delicious.