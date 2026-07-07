Hailey Bieber may be the queen of smoothies at Erewhon, but Tom Holland has created his own blended sip for the summer at Barry’s Fuel Bar. Inspired by BERO’s non-alcoholic shandy lineup, the popular fitness chain is shaking things up with a limited-time Daybreak Shandy Shake ($12). The best part? You don’t even need to sweat through a HIIT class to order one.

A Breakdown Of BERO’s Daybreak Shandy Shake

The green blend packs in:

Coconut water

Lime juice concentrate

Vanilla whey protein

Banana

Spinach

Almond butter

Granola

Flax seeds

You can snag the Daybreak Shandy Shake at Barry’s Fuel Bars across the U.S. and UK while supplies last.

Back in June, I got to taste-test all four of BERO’s shandy flavors, which Holland actually made for Zendaya. “I created the BERO Shandy for Z,” he shared at the time. “She’s never been a beer drinker, so I wanted to bring something new to the table that she could enjoy.” (Ugh, the cutest.)

The canned shandies feature the brand’s Kingston Golden Pils mixed with lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower, and blackberry yuzu. The new Fuel Bar shake gets its flavor inspo from the lemon lime can, which I previously gave a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 rating.

Since I loved the OG drink so much, I had to try the shake version for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of BERO’s Daybreak Shandy Shake — which I tried immediately after surviving my very first Barry’s HIIT class.

Entering My Fitness Girlie Era?

BERO

I’m not a super active person, so I was so nervous for my first Barry’s class. I prefer a hot girl walk on my treadmill, a stroll around the neighborhood, yoga, or dance classes. (I would happily take a tap class with Tom Holland, if he’s down.) High-intensity interval training is not exactly my speed.

Each class either starts at the treadmill or on the floor, where you run or perform various stretches with weights. After about 15-20 minutes, you switch stations so you’re never doing too much of one thing. Even though your instructor tells you the pace you should be going at and the exercises you need to be doing, you can always adjust the workout to your liking.

I was worried I would feel judged by how slow I was or the small weights I chose to use, but I felt very supported the entire time. I did try to push myself a little too hard at first, and had to slow it down by the end. (I’m definitely not ready to become the next Spider-Man.) Honestly, the one thing that kept me going was the Daybreak Shandy Shake waiting for me at the Fuel Bar.

An Honest Review Of Tom Holland's New Sip

Rachel Chapman

I really don’t think I could do another Barry’s class without a shake waiting for me at the finish line. It was everything I needed to recover post-sweat. It was so refreshing with the citrusy lime, but also had a smooth sweetness from the vanilla whey, bananas, and almond butter that delivered on the “treat yourself” aspect.

Since it features both lemon and vanilla notes, it reminded me of a lemon bar turned into a green drink. Keep in mind, this is definitely more of an inspo than a direct copy and paste of the Daybreak Shandy profile since it doesn’t have any of the beer undertones, so don’t expect it to taste exactly like the summer BERO sip.

TL;DR: The Shandy Shake Is A Hot Girl Must

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Even though I wasn’t the best at my Barry’s class, I had a fun time pushing myself like I was preparing for a Marvel movie. Ultimately, I see myself enjoying more regular BERO shandies from a can while lounging out by the pool this summer, but I love that there’s a shake version that fans can try before or after their workout.

Since you don’t even need to take a class to try it, I might even stop by the Fuel Bar after going for a hot girl walk — which is something one of the employees told me a lot of people do in the morning. The best part? It’s cheaper than an Erewhon smoothie.

Rating: 4.6/5