Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya. All throughout the first few months of 2026, there have been pervasive rumors that the longtime partners had secretly said “I do” about a year after their engagement. While the couple played coy about the gossip for a while, Holland finally confirmed the suspicion with a brief but telling remark — although, it’s clear the husband and wife aren’t ready to share the details of their nuptials with the public just yet.

All Holland would divulge is that his family was present at the wedding. During a June 16 Esquire profile, Holland addressed the A.I.-generated images of an imagined wedding between himself and Zendaya that populated social media in March, revealing they caused his grandma to believe she hadn’t been invited to some luxurious Lake Como ceremony that actually never happened. While the photos may have been fake, a real wedding did take place, though. Holland was asked if he had to explain the situation to other family members, and his reply spilled the beans: “No, because they were all there.”

Before the interviewer could pry any further, Holland firmly stated, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

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Holland and Zendaya were also private about their engagement, with Holland proposing to his longtime girlfriend over the holidays at the end of 2024. Rumors about a secret wedding began popping up about a year later at the start of 2026, when Zendaya was spotted trading her diamond engagement ring for an understated gold wedding band. By March, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach was starting to let it slip that a wedding had already taken place.

However, Zendaya would not confirm or deny the rumors during her press run for her marital movie The Drama, although she did poke fun at all the gossip by sharing a joke-y edited photo with Holland’s face on Robert Pattinson’s body from the film.

Though Holland refused to reveal any more about his wedding, he was effusive about his wife in the Esquire interview. “I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her,” Holland said. “But I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad.”