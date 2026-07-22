Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO, is getting into the Spider-Man spirit with a limited-edition drop. Inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters on July 31, BERO has launched an exclusive Spidey can design with Holland’s webslinger hero on the front of the brand’s fan-fave Kingston Golden Pils.

“BERO has always been about creating something people genuinely want to share with the people around them, and moments don't get much bigger than the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” says BERO’s CEO, John Herman. These speciality cans feature Spider-Man hanging from a web, along with upside-down text on the front. They’re great for Marvel fans who love collecting merch of their fave characters.

“I have mine. You should have yours,” says Holland, who also recommends Spidey fans should shop their six-pack ASAP. “They will go out fast, because these are limited edition.” The Spider-Man: Brand New Day x Pils 6-packs ($20) are available online now at BeroBrewing.com. They will also be available in select theaters, like Alamo Drafthouse and Studio Movie Grill, while supplies last, so you could be drinking Holland’s non-alcoholic beer while seeing him swing around NYC as Peter Parker.

Will BERO Restock Its Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cans?

These truly are limited edition. BERO tells Elite Daily there are no plans for a restock, so you’ll want to be as fast as Quicksilver picking up your pack before they’re gone.

The Kingston Golden Pils may not have been my favorite of the OG three flavors when I first tried BERO during its launch in 2024, but this is a solid sip that I would give a 4.8 out 5. The Kingston Golden Pils — named after Holland’s hometown — is a take on the traditional European pilsner, a crisp, pale lager with notes of malt, biscuit, and spice. It’s super refreshing in the summertime, and pairs well with a bucket of salty popcorn at the movie theater.

BERO

Aside from being a tasty way to celebrate Brand New Day, you may also get lucky with a signed pack from Holland. According to the BERO site, “Random cartons are autographed by co-founder, Tom Holland. No guarantees, but good odds.” Remember, with great power comes great responsibility, so if you do get a signed Spidey can from the actual Spider-Man, you must share that on social media for other fans to see.