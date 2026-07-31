A brand-new day means a brand-new continent for everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is adjusting to a total ghost era now that the world has been wiped clean of any memory of him. And apparently, it’s not just Spidey who’s dealing with a major life shift. Instead of setting up camp in Atlanta, Georgia, like the previous three Spider-Man flicks, the crew packed their bags and headed overseas to shoot the vast majority of the latest installment at London’s iconic Pinewood Studios.

While older Marvel faves popped into the U.K. for a quick on-location moment, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was the first MCU movie to completely ditch Atlanta and make London its main hub. Now it looks like the studio is officially moving its permanent home base across the pond for the long haul.

According to IMDb, filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went down almost entirely in the United Kingdom, aside from a few quick establishing scenes shot in New York City. For any set-jetting fans looking to literally retrace Spider-Man’s steps (or web swings), here’s a breakdown of the production’s standout locations to add to your travel mood board.

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Glasgow Is The New NYC

Instead of Downtown Atlanta subbing in for Peter’s hometown of Queens, the Scottish city served as the Big Apple in Brand New Day. Some of the movie’s wildest chase scenes were shot down Bothwell Street, Hutcheson Street, and St. Vincent Street.

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The exact sequence featuring Spider-Man and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in pursuit of a tanker actually stops at the prison where Scorpion is being transported. This location is actually Fanum House in Basingstoke. While it’s a long drive (roughly seven hours!) south from the Glasgow streets, it sits much closer to the film’s main production hub in London, requiring just a 1.5-hour road trip.

Spidey Spots In London

Speaking of London, Spider-Man: Brand New Day utilized a few major landmarks in the city, like the University of London’s Senate House. This building played the part of the Department of Damage Control headquarters, where Bill Metzger (Severance star Tramell Tillman) is running the show.

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If you’re looking for a gorgeous, outdoorsy day in the city, the crew also spent time filming in both Battersea Park (an Olivia Rodrigo fave) and Ravenscourt Park. Ravenscourt is the exact idyllic spot where the emotional flashback scene featuring a young Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) and her sister Sara (Olivia Booth-Ford) sitting on a park bench was captured.

Visit Aunt May In Surrey

It seems Peter had to travel pretty far every time he wanted to visit Aunt May’s grave in Brand New Day, because the real-life location used for the scene was Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey. The historic burial ground also happens to be the largest cemetery in the entire U.K.

Frank’s Home Has A Bridgerton Connection

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Another location that’s about an hour and a half away from London is the secret hideout of Frank Castle, aka the Punisher. The industrial shipping dock used for his base was the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent. Even though you probably won’t run into Frank, Peter, or MJ during your visit, the dockyard is an incredibly cool stop for anyone obsessed with historic ships or filming locations. In addition to Spider-Man, massive shows and movies like Bridgerton, Les Misérables, and Loki have all filmed scenes here. You can even sign up for a tour to see them all for just £23 (which is roughly $30).

Visit The Final Showdown In Dorset

After Damage Control kidnaps Jean, Peter heads straight to Roosevelt Island in NYC to pull off a dramatic rescue. Instead of filming on the actual island just outside of Manhattan, production opted for the historic Dorchester Prison, which sits tucked away in the scenic county of Dorset — over a three-hour drive outside of London.

The prison officially closed its doors to inmates back in 2014 and is now fully open for public tours. If you love a spooky vibe, there’s actually a haunted ghost tour of the prison that happens once a month for £59 (which is roughly $75) per person, making it the absolute most perfect fall activity.