Olivia Rodrigo may be “So American,” but she knows London inside and out. Since 2023, the pop star has been spending lots of time in the U.K. capital, drawing from the city’s romantic yet gloomy nature to write her third album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Inspired by her nearly two-year relationship with the English actor Louis Partridge, the record uses London as a backdrop to tell a story of romance and heartbreak.

The singer is now well-versed in all things British, from the best places for a pint to where to find an unmatched sunset viewing spot. She even has a favorite pharmacy. In her March British Vogue cover story, Rodrigo described herself as “self-professed Anglophile,” telling the magazine, “I love everything English, English culture and English people… I want to half move here one of these days.” The singer now has a place in London, as she told the BBC on June 11.

Since Rodrigo technically does “half live” here, whose footsteps are better to follow when planning your own trip? In honor of her new album, I visited the singer’s go-to London spots to create the ultimate long-weekend itinerary that leaves nothing on your bucket list behind. Rodrigo’s favorite sites make for a doable three-day itinerary split across different neighborhoods, so you can get a feel for the city in just a few days.

Read on for the full breakdown, including insider tips and budgeting details, so you can set your “expectations” before setting off.

Friday: North London

1 p.m.: Go for an afternoon stroll in Hampstead Heath

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Neighborhood: Hampstead

Ease into your weekend with a leisurely walk through one of the most picturesque neighborhoods London has to offer. From central London, take the Victoria line northbound to Highbury & Islington before switching to the Mildmay line westbound to Hampstead Heath. In 2024, Rodrigo used Hampstead Health as the setting for a TikTok announcing her Guts World Tour dates. Also, in her interview with the BBC, Rodrigo noted how spacious and spread out the park is, saying that she can enjoy her time in London without garnering too much attention.

Insider tips: Hampstead Heath isn’t just great for light hiking; it also has swimming ponds that you can enjoy for only £5. Take a quick swim before grabbing lunch (or a pint) at the infamous Holly Bush pub, which is a 21-minute walk away. Ariana Grande was spotted there multiple times while filming Wicked, and it’s thought to be the inspiration for the song “Hampstead.”

3 p.m.: Do some shopping at Camden Market

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Neighborhood: Camden

Take the Mildmay line eastbound to Camden Road Station, then walk 10 minutes to Camden Market. Camden has been London’s musical hub for years, inspiring many iconic artists like Amy Winehouse with its punk rock and alternative music scene. Rodrigo promoted her new album not once, but twice here. Back in March, the singer left a pink lock with “OR” and “April” written on it in Camden Locks, hinting at her first single from the album, “Drop Dead.” During You Seem Pretty Sad release week, a pop-up celebrating the new album was held at UMusic Shop, just around the corner. While both are no longer present, it’s still worthwhile to check out the shops and food stalls in Camden Market.

Insider tips: Camden Market is located alongside Regent’s Canal, which flows through Camden. After some vintage shopping and good eats, I recommend walking on the canals to take in the tranquil, winding roads and decompress before your next location.

5 p.m.: Grab a cheeky pint at The Elephants Head

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Neighborhood: Camden

Located right around the corner from Camden Market is The Elephants Head, an energetic pub with live music and a shrine dedicated to legendary musicians like The Velvet Underground. It’s no wonder Rodrigo chose to film the beginning of the “Drop Dead: Taken That Eurostar to France” music video here. Grab a seat in the back corner of the pub where Rodrigo sat, order a Guinness, and live vicariously through the romantic “Drop Dead” lyrics like I did.

Insider tips: Right across the street from the pub is Poppies, a cherished fish and chips shop that is considered to have some of the best chippies in London.

7 p.m.: Pick up some snacks for a sunset picnic at Primrose Hill

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Neighborhood: Camden

Walk only 16 minutes to Primrose Hill, which offers breathtaking views at any time of day, but one-of-a-kind sunsets in the evening. This area served as the backdrop for Rodrigo’s British Vogue cover story, and after listening to You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, I understand why. Locals come to this viewing spot for picnics, watching the sun set over London’s iconic landmarks from the top of the hill. New York City’s never looked so blue, but London’s never looked so purple.

Insider tips: Stop for snacks on the walk at the U.K. chain grocery store M&S on Camden High Street. Rodrigo professed her love for M&S and its specialty snack Colin the Caterpillar (British chocolate sponge roll cakes) while headlining Glastonbury last summer. Rodrigo also mentioned her love of M&S’ canned cocktails to Capital FM.

Saturday: Central London & Battersea

Noon: Visit the Devonshire for a Guinness

Emily Sorkin

Neighborhood: Soho

While promoting OR3, Rodrigo was spotted at The Devonshire in Soho filming an interview for Capital FM (aptly titled “A Very British Day Out”). The Devonshire’s venue has been around since the 18th century but was remodeled into what it is today in 2023. The gastropub is notorious for its Guinness, pouring up to 20,000 pints a week.

Insider tips: The Devonshire is considered to be one the hardest reservations to snag in London. The restaurant drops reservations for the upcoming three weeks on its website at 10:30 a.m. BST (5:30 a.m. ET) every Thursday. They disappear within minutes, so act fast. If you don’t manage to get one, don’t worry — you can still enjoy the bar area.

1:30 p.m.: Take in iconic London sites

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Neighborhood: Central London

London’s cluster of iconic landmarks is only a 20-minute walk away from The Devonshire, and even the biggest pop stars enjoy being tourists. In now-deleted Instagram posts from 2023, Rodrigo shared photos from Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. Three years later, she revisited them and paid a trip to the London Eye for the “Drop Dead: Taken That Eurostar to France” music video.

Insider tips: Central London is situated directly on the River Thames, which flows through the city. If you’re looking to switch up your transportation but not willing to break the bank, try Uber Boat. The boat to Battersea Power Station comes every 10 to 20 minutes during peak hours to Westminster Pier and costs £10.

3 p.m.: Explore Battersea Power Station

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Neighborhood: Battersea

After a 13-minute ride down the Thames, you will find yourself at Battersea Power Station, another landmark full of history and views. Rodrigo has been spotted many times in the Battersea area, coincidentally being only a short drive from Wandsworth, where Partridge is from. While it’s unlikely you’ll spot the former lovebirds here now, Battersea Power Station has countless restaurants and shopping options to choose from.

Insider tips: Biking across London is incredibly common, but if you want to take it a step further for a truly original experience, rent a recumbent bike (a three-wheeled reclining bike) from London Recumbents to explore the Battersea area. One hour of biking will cost £17.

5 p.m.: Walk across Albert Bridge

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Neighborhood: Battersea

If “adorable” sounds like a strange way to describe a piece of infrastructure, I promise you’ll see the vision when you visit Albert Bridge. The bridge is painted in baby pink, blue, and yellow and covered in 4,000 LED lights, which illuminate it at night. In 2024, Rodrigo shared a photo of herself beaming next to a classic red telephone booth at the end of the bridge, showing off its pink hues.

Insider tips: If you have time before crossing the bridge to head home, stop at Pear Tree Cafe during your walk through Battersea Park. The brunch spot, which has three locations across London, offers a sanctuary along a pond, perfect for a coffee (or spritz) break. Pear Tree also happens to serve Partridge lager… Easter egg, anyone?

Sunday: West London

10 a.m.: Visit Portobello Market and The Blue Door

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Neighborhood: Notting Hill

Take the Circle line westbound to Notting Hill for a day of vintage shopping, sightseeing, and memorable cuisine. Rodrigo visited The Blue Door from the movie Notting Hill in a 2024 TikTok singing along to “So American.” For rom-com fans, this spot is a must-see before shopping around for vintage goods at Portobello Market.

Insider tips: Portobello Market gets busy on the weekends. If you prefer a slower pace, I recommend paying the market a visit before 11 a.m. to avoid the crowds.

1 p.m.: Try a sausage roll from Greggs

Emily Sorkin

Neighborhood: Notting Hill / Multiple locations

In the same interview with Capital FM, Rodrigo shared a story of eating only sausage rolls for an entire day during a visit to a Welsh town. You can definitely diversify your meal choices on your trip, but I recommend stopping at Greggs, one of the United Kingdom’s most cherished fast food chains, for a sausage roll.

Insider tips: Despite being known for its sausage rolls, Greggs also has a plant-based menu featuring a vegan roll (which I personally prefer).

3 p.m.: Visit Abbey Road to witness music history

Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Neighborhood: St John’s Wood

Take the Hammersmith & City line eastbound from Ladbroke Grove to Baker Street before taking the Jubilee line Northbound to St. John’s Wood to visit the famous Abbey Road Studios. The studio became legendary in the 1960s when The Beatles recorded 90% of their discography here. Rodrigo used the studios to record a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ “The Book of Love” for the A-list charity album Help(2) in aid of Warchild in January. After checking out the studio’s gift shop, walk across the Abbey Road crosswalk to recreate The Beatles’ celebrated Abbey Road album cover, just like Rodrigo did with friends in 2023.

Insider tips: If you’re having trouble getting the perfect shot, Abbey Road’s visitor center has you covered. Abbey Road Studios has a Live Traffic Cam that captures the iconic crosswalk at all times. Before you cross, wave at the webcam and take a screenshot after you cross from the EarthCam website.

8 p.m.: Date night at The Fat Badger

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Neighborhood: Notting Hill

After a quick nap and stop at the hotel to drop your bags, hop on the Circle line to head back to Notting Hill for dinner. If you’re coming straight from Abbey Road, take the 187 bus to Fordingley Road, then walk 20 minutes to The Fat Badger. Rodrigo revealed to British Vogue that this is her favorite date spot in London. The outdoor seating area sits on Portobello road under a trio of Union Jack flags, perfect for IG photos to recap your trip. For a more intimate vibe, the upstairs bar area is dimly lit (great for a celeb who wants to fly under the radar). Later into the night of my booking, a jazz band won the crowd over and had everyone dancing until last call at 11:30 p.m.

Insider tips: The restaurant can get packed, especially on weekends. I recommend getting a reservation through its website to avoid any mishaps. Dinner, like its lunch, is a set menu that costs £105 per person. If you’re not feeling up for a set menu or you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, Notting Hill is crawling with pubs that range in prices and serve Sunday roasts, a traditional British and Irish meal that includes roasted meat, potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding, and vegetables. The Eagle (which is just around the corner) has plenty of options that stay in the £20 range.