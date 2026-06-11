Take it from Olivia Rodrigo: It’s officially a sad girl summer. The pop star’s highly anticipated third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, arrives on June 12, ushering in a new era of heartbroken, scream-in-the-car bops for fans to cry (and dance) to.

To embody the vibes of her latest project, Rodrigo has swapped her signature Y2K rock star aesthetic for a softer, more romantic look in her recent appearances, fully leaning into the stereotypically girly lifestyle with pink bows, puff sleeves, and frilly lace detailing. According to the pop star, this style era is actually a nod to her punk girl icons. “I really love the idea of a babydoll [dress],” Rodrigo told Vogue in May. “I just remember being younger and having pictures of Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland from all these riot grrrl punk bands in their babydoll dresses, just owning it.”

Like everything she does, Rodrigo’s current aesthetic is making a big cultural impact — and sparking a chaotic amount of internet discourse. The singer herself has personally weighed in on the viral criticism about her recent outfits, slamming the online narrative as “disturbing” and damaging for young women.

Backlash aside, it’s clear that babydoll dresses aren’t going anywhere — the ultra-short silhouette is now trending for spring and summer, along with coquettecore, balletcore, and other hyper-feminine aesthetics. If you want to copy Rodrigo’s style, but don’t have a superstar’s access to designer clothing, here’s how to re-create her recent looks on a budget (courtesy of a black cat fashion girl who challenged herself to wear pink for this project).

For When You Want To Make Your Ex “Drop Dead”

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The day after Rodrigo released her internet-breaking lead single, “drop dead,” she made a surprise appearance at Addison Rae’s Coachella set to debut it live, wearing a pink bow bra from R&M Leathers, paired with low-rise jeans from Diesel and Christian Louboutin flats.

I loved this mix of super-girly detailing with sultrier, lingerie-inspired vibes, and I was thrilled to find a more affordable pink satin SKIMS bra that is a dead ringer to Rodrigo’s. I paired it with my wide-leg Good American jeans, adding a faux pearl chain hooked onto my belt loops, and some matching faux pearl earrings. For a little twist to her OG ‘fit, I couldn’t resist throwing on some pink feather kitten heels — also from SKIMS — to complete the look.

This may not be the world’s most wearable outfit in day-to-day life, but for a concert (maybe the Unraveled Tour?), it’s pitch-perfect, and I could not love it more.

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For When You’re Frolicking Around Like A “Honeybee”

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Rodrigo’s most highly dissected look has undoubtedly been the one she wore to perform for Spotify users in Barcelona, Spain, on May 8. The pop star wore a puff-sleeve babydoll top from Generation78 — which she styled as a micro minidress — paired with matching bloomers, Dr. Martens platform boots, and peekaboo white socks.

From the jump, I was intimidated to re-create this look since it’s so far from the darker, more boyish aesthetic I usually wear. After trying on a few babydoll dresses, I have to admit that I hated the cut of them — they felt a little more pajama-forward than I wanted (though they look great on Liv).

I felt confident and comfortable in a floral corset minidress from For Love & Lemons, which I wore with chunky black Steve Madden boots, knee-high white socks, and pearl accessories. For the babydoll purists who want to stay faithful to the original, that silhouette in a similar print would work well here, too.

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For A Night Out With High “Expectations”

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I had to get at least one neutral ‘fit in the mix, so I looked to a sheer black polka-dot dress Rodrigo wore for a night out in New York City back in late April. Since coquettecore is still a major trend at the moment, it wasn’t hard to find an inexpensive Urban Outfitters dress with a similar frilly neckline and fabric. Like Rodrigo, I added a simple black two-piece layer underneath, comprising a cropped tank and bike shorts so my midriff was visible.

Though Rodrigo’s shoes weren’t photographed, I took inspo from an archival outfit she wore in early 2025 and found the ultimate dupe: the viral black satin Larina ballerina heels from Steve Madden. The final look felt very me — the ideal mix of gothic romantic and edgy.

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Overall, it was a fun challenge for me to channel Rodrigo’s current era, especially as a girl with a nearly polar-opposite style. Though I won’t be rocking babydoll dresses this summer (sorry to the defenders!), I plan to incorporate some of these pieces into my outfits moving forward, especially the black ballet heels and pink satin bow bra. Until then, catch me with “the cure” in my headphones every day from this point forward.