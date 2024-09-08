I’ve tried a lot of different clothing hacks: cutting T-shirts and adding safety pins, cinching big pants with a ribbon at the waist, and tying sweaters around my body like a cape. But Khloé Kardashian recently put a new idea into my head: wearing a denim jacket like a hair towel wrap, and somehow making it look chic.

While promoting her Good American clothing line in August, Kardashian did a shoot that was a bit, erm... unconventional. Posing in an all-denim ‘fit, she showcased a matching towel (?) wrap, which upon further scrutiny was a denim jacket twirled in her hair like she was fresh out of the shower. She paired it with baggy jeans, a denim vest, chunky gold jewelry, and a full beat of makeup — because that’s obviously what you’d be wearing lounging around the house if you were a Kardashian, too.

As I took in the images, one prevailing thought filled my head: It’s not *not* a look. If Khloé could make a denim jacket towel into a fashion statement, what choice did I have other than to lean in and recreate it? I take my job as a journalist very seriously. So, armed with an outfit similar to Kardashian’s, I put my hair (and my dignity) on the line for the look.

The DIY Towel Wrap Took Some Workshopping

My version of Kardashian’s outfit was similar to hers, with one swap: a denim bra instead of the vest, which was out of stock when I placed my order through the brand’s PR team. I landed on the following three items:

The star of the show was obviously the jacket, which I ordered in a size Medium (my regular size if I bought it to wear the normal way). As it turns out, I could have gone for a more oversized fit for a towel, mostly for the sake of getting my long, thick hair to wrap up correctly. I ended up having to use a hair tie to keep loose strands from poking out the top.

This may sound like stating the obvious, but a denim jacket isn’t necessarily the most practical clothing item to use as a towel. Denim is absorbent, but it doesn’t dry quickly, so it leaves you feeling like you’re just sitting with a head of wet hair *and* fabric. I can’t say I’d choose it instead of the quick-drying wraps I typically use, but it didn’t destroy my hair, so that’s a win.

Sarah Ellis

I also had to enlist my friends to help me tie the jacket correctly. We couldn’t figure out how to replicate Khloé’s version, which had the sleeves hanging down the back — we had better luck with a twirling motion to keep the wrap from being too back-heavy. We also pinned the two sides of the collar, which were sticking out like elf ears no matter now hard I tried to tuck them down.

The Verdict? It’s More For The ‘Gram Than Anything Else

With all due respect to KoKo, this look didn’t quite land for me. I would never have been able to walk down the street without the jacket falling out of place within two minutes — but also, that was never really the point. For the sake of the photos, it looked cool, and I think my version came out pretty fun despite the logistical setbacks.

I’ll be wearing these Good American jeans and top religiously this fall, but as for the jacket, I think I’ll keep that one on my torso rather than my head.