It took very careful editing to make Wicked: For Good into the epic film it is — director Jon M. Chu has spoken a lot about some of the key decisions in finalizing the movie. But one of the biggest cut scenes may come as a surprise to fans. Screenwriter Dana Fox revealed that an important moment between Glinda and Fiyero wound up on the cutting room floor, and she explained why that’s probably for the best.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details for Wicked: For Good.

Glinda and Fiyero’s relationship is particularly complicated in the second act of Wicked, as they enter into an engagement more to cheer up the citizens of Oz rather than of their own volition. It’s clear Glinda’s romantic feelings for her husband-to-be aren’t exactly reciprocated, as Fiyero is more focused on tracking down Elphaba than the wedding. In the end, he leaves Glinda on their wedding day to instead be with Elphaba.

But before that, the movie was going to take Glinda and Fiyero’s relationship a step further with an intimate moment, that ended up being deleted. “There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful,” Fox said in a Nov. 21 Deadline interview.

Universal Pictures

However, Fox stands by the choice to remove this kiss, calling it “a little too passionate” for these characters. “Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba and made it too hard to make it OK that Elphaba ran off with him,” Fox said. “It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together.”

The writer went on to describe how keeping that moment in the movie might have confused audiences about the depth of Fiyero’s affection for Glinda. “It was like a feeling that he really did love her, which he does care about Glinda a lot, don’t get me wrong. But he likes her in a different way,” Fox said. “This scene was too romantic, so it was like, ‘Oh, we can’t know that because then our brains will explode when he doesn’t choose her in the end. And then we’ll hate Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero.’ So, I think it was a good cut because it was too adorable that you simply couldn’t handle it.”