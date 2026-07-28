For over a year, Sadie Sink’s mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day character has been kept top-secret. Even in the press tour leading up to the new movie, Sink has dutifully side-stepped all questions about the identity of who she’s playing, emphasizing just how important it is that audiences don’t come into the theater already knowing her role. Well... all of that may have been thrown out the window recently, when a musician on the movie’s soundtrack appeared to nonchalantly spoil Sink’s big reveal.

At the Brand New Day premiere on July 27, Steve Lacy seemed to accidentally spill the beans that Sink and Marvel have spent over a year trying to hide. When asked his favorite character in the movie on the red carpet, Lacy was quick to respond: “Jean. I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character.”

There is a confirmed character named Jean in Brand New Day, but Liza Colón-Zayas’ detective Jean DeWolff is mainly depicted as an ally to Spider-Man in the comics, so she’s unlikely the be the film’s main antagonist, as Lacy described.

Instead, it sounds much more likely that Lacy was referring to the mega-powerful psychic mutant Jean Grey — a character who has not been confirmed to appear in Brand New Day, but is widely theorized to be who Sink is secretly portraying.

Marvel

Lacy, whose song “oh yeah?” is featured in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day soundtrack, probably got to see an early version of the movie as part of his musical contributions, or was at least given storyline intel about how his song worked into the plot. The singer may not have realized even saying “Jean” out loud at the premiere would be considered a massive spoiler.

However, despite Lacy’s apparent slip-up, there is still no official confirmation of Sink’s role. Sure, some select audience members have already gotten to see Brand New Day at its Los Angeles premiere — but Marvel won’t reveal the truth until after the movie debuts in theaters worldwide on July 31.