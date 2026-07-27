Tom Holland Admits He's Made "Sh*t" Movies He's Had To Lie To Promote

A high-profile press tour isn’t easy — but it is especially difficult when you don’t even like the movie you’re supposed to be singing the praises of. This is a situation Tom Holland has been in before, the actor recently admitted. Although he’s proud to highly recommend his current film projects, Holland did reveal that he’s had to keep his true feelings about some of his movies hidden when promoting them in the past.

The topic came up when Holland emphasized how he’s been “absolutely loving” his press tours for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day during his July 22 appearance on The Dish podcast. While he’s been spread thin in a promotional run for two different massive blockbusters, Holland said the grueling schedule isn’t so hard when you truly love the films you’re talking about.

“When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy,” Holland said. “Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go see it.”

The actor admitted that he’s had to try to sell movies in the past that he felt were “sh*t,” which made doing press very tricky. “I’ve had experiences before when people say, like, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s sh*t,'” Holland said.

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Holland did not name which of his past movies he had to lie about enjoying during the promotion cycle, but he made it very clear that this feeling does not apply to The Odyssey or Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest,” Holland said or his current dual press tour. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films.”

Holland co-stars in both July releases with his partner Zendaya, whom he recently married in a very private ceremony.