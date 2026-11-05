*Mariah Carey voice* It’s TIIIME! According to Starbucks, the fan-fave autumnal PSL is no longer the flavor of the month — because the winter lineup is already here. So, deck the halls, power up your giant snowman inflatable, and cue “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” stat. It’s time for a brand-new flavor profile.

I’ve always loved the vibe of the holidays much more than that of spooky season. (The ghosts in A Christmas Carol are about as scary as I can handle.) Unfortunately, my taste in beverages has never aligned with my favored festivities. I’m a huge fan of fall flavors like pumpkin spice and maple, but once winter and peppermint-flavored everything hits... let’s just say the cold isn’t the only thing sending shivers down my spine. IMO, mint belongs in toothpaste, not in my latte.

Plot twist: Starbucks’ latest menu — which dropped on Nov. 5 — is a total departure from the usual holiday programming. After getting an early taste of the roaster's Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, Apple Pomegranate Refresher, and Snowy Apple Drink, I’ve moved seasonal sips straight from my naughty to my nice list.

Tiramisu Velvet Latte

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This latte is easily entering my regular Starbs rotation this winter. Inspired by the classic Italian dessert, the Tiramisu Velvet Latte combines Starbucks’ signature espresso with the milk of your choice and vanilla syrup. It comes topped with a delicious, creamy mascarpone cold foam and a final dusting of rich cocoa powder.

I tried the hot version, and it was a luxurious drinking experience — it tasted like a blended dessert, but much like a good tiramisu, it wasn’t overwhelmingly sweet. I’m already imagining myself sipping on this while getting some gift shopping done at a holiday market.

Rating: 5/5

Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew

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The Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew follows the same flavor profile as the latte, combining Starbucks’ cold brew with vanilla syrup and adding the mascarpone cold foam and cocoa on top. This one was a little more toned down than the latte, so it would be a great choice if you’re looking for something less sweet and rich, while still packing festive flavors in each sip.

Rating: 4.5/5

Apple Pomegranate Refresher

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I’m not really a Refresher gal, but I could actually see myself ordering this drink. It combines the apple Refresher with popping pomegranate pearls. The light sweetness of the apple flavor and the tart pomegranate make for a unique and exciting profile — plus, the popping pearls are super fun to drink.

Rating: 4/5

Snowy Apple Drink

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The Snowy Apple Drink is essentially the same thing as the Apple Pomegranate Refresher, just blended with coconut milk for a creamier twist. While both are pretty good, I actually prefer this version. The coconut milk tones down the flavors just a little — nothing is lost, but they all meld together a little more.

Rating: 4.5/5