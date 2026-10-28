When you’re craving something sweet to pair with your first caffeine fix of the day, a warm, gooey cinnamon roll is pretty much the holy grail of breakfasts. But if you don't have time to hit the bakery before work, coffee lovers on the internet have figured out a genius Starbucks secret menu hack that tastes exactly like the pastry in liquid form. Meet the Pecan Sticky Bun Latte.

This is a custom twist on Starbucks’ Iced Pecan Crunch Latte, which has become a fan fave for fall. Just know that it’s not exactly simple to order IRL, and your barista might look totally confused if you walk in asking for it by name. That’s because the Pecan Sticky Bun Latte is technically an app-only drop. If you are headed to your local cafe, though, you can still custom order the recipe in person.

How To Order The Pecan Sticky Bun Latte

It all starts with ordering a grande Iced Pecan Crunch Latte ($7) with one shot of blonde espresso. From there, ask your barista to line the cup with caramel drizzle. To finish it off, instead of the usual vanilla sweet cream cold foam, swap in the brown sugar cream cold foam and top everything with cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

TikTok/@jordantpires

After seeing one fan online claim this is literally the drink of their “mf dreams,” I knew I had to test it out while waiting for my flight at the airport. Below, you’ll find my honest review of this sticky bun-inspired caramel sip and whether it actually lives up to the hype.

The PS(B)L Needs A Permanent Spot On The Menu

Depending on my mood, I like to change it up when I’m ordering at Starbucks. There’s always something new and delicious to try, but when I’m in a rush, my go-to is usually a Caramel Macchiato. Around the holidays, I switch to the Chestnut Praline Latte, which is both cozy and nutty. The Pecan Sticky Bun Latte is the perfect combination of these two drinks, making it my ultimate Starbucks order.

Rachel Chapman

The mix of caramel and pecan flavors is divine, and with the dolce sprinkles, it really does taste like a fresh bakery cinnamon roll. The hype is so well-earned, which is why I need this to go on the actual menu and not just the secret one. It would be a great addition to the fall and wintertime lineup, because it tastes seasonal and nostalgic like Christmas morning. Since the Pecan Sticky Bun Latte is inspired by a bakery item, it can be sweet, but the nuttiness of the pecans really helps to make it taste like an actual breakfast more than just a dessert. I love it so much that I can’t wait for my next coffee run.

5-word review: “You need to treat yourself.”