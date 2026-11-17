The way to my heart is through Chili’s, because nothing beats a girls’ night out of spilling the tea over $6 margaritas and a Molten Chocolate Cake for dessert. Even though I normally order the iconic Triple Dipper to start, Chili’s has an all-new off-menu creation that I couldn’t stop thinking about: the Chicken Parm Big Crispy.

This loaded sandwich — which Chili’s launched with a viral Snooki ad instead of putting it on the printed menu — features a flaky piece of fried chicken, marinara sauce, and one of Chili’s viral mozzarella sticks on top. On the side, you get fries, mac ‘n’ cheese, ranch, and additional marinara sauce for dipping. As delicious as all of that sounds together, it’s the legendary cheese pull from the Chicken Parm Big Crispy that’s been flooding my “For You” page, and it’s the reason why I needed to try it for myself.

Below, you’ll find my honest thoughts on the CPBC after giving it a taste-test on a recent GNO in L.A.

The Cheese Pull Is Real

I’m a sucker for a good cheese pull, so the mukbangs of the Chicken Parm Big Crispy convinced me to venture outside of my Chili’s comfort zone (the Triple Dipper). If you’re thinking of ordering it yourself, you may not see it on the main menu like Chili’s secret Molten Skillet Cookie, but it’s available nationwide if you ask your server.

Rachel Chapman

I put in my order, and after sipping on a crispy Coca‑Cola and munching on chips and salsa, it arrived. The first thing I had to do was attempt the viral pull while the cheese was still warm and gooey. There wasn’t a ton of marinara sauce on the sandwich to make it extra messy, and I decided to cut everything except the mozzarella stick in half to make it even easier. When I finally got a good grip, I pulled the two pieces apart and was treated to a gooey, delicious strip of cheese in the middle. It was a success, and a 5-out-of-5 cheese pull that looked just like the spaghetti noodle between Lady and the Tramp.

The Chicken Parm Big Crispy Needs To Be Dipped

The sandwich itself was really tasty. You can’t go wrong with crispy chicken and mozzarella sticks between two soft pieces of bread, but I wish there was just a little more sauce on top. Even though it comes with marinara and ranch on the side for dipping, the first few bites I tried on their own were a bit dry.

Rachel Chapman

I do appreciate leaving off some marinara to make the cheese pull cleaner, but when I think of chicken parmesan, I imagine it covered in red sauce. Of course, you can always ask for more, and our waiter was super helpful.

It was also a lot of food to eat between the sandwich, fries, and mac ‘n’ cheese on the side. I ended up getting a box to take some things home for lunch the next day, which was a nice treat. With everything being around $17, it is so worth it for how much you get. Plus, the cheese pull really was as good as it appears on my FYP.

TL;DR: It’s Worth The Hype, But...

Chili's

As much as I enjoyed my Chicken Parm Big Crispy, I’m sticking with the Triple Dipper as my go-to order. It’s just too good. If you’re a fan of Chili’s mozzarella sticks and chicken sandwiches, though, the value and epic cheese pull make this a must-try on your next visit. In fact, take this as a sign to schedule a GNO with your besties over some delicious food, because you deserve it.

Rating: 4.7/5