It's hard to say no to some mozzarella sticks. The deliciously fried food stuffed with cheese is an instant fave, and perfect for serving as an appetizer during your roomie dinner or as a snack during movie night with your partner. Not only are they tasty AF, but they're also super easy to make. You may have a go-to recipe already, but #FoodTok has got you covered with more creative mozzarella sticks recipes from TikTok that you'll definitely want to try out as well.

You know you can always turn to TikTok for the latest foodie trend. Of course, mozzarella sticks are nothing new, but some at-home cooks are putting a fun spin on this classic appetizer to make it even better. For example, did you know that you can make mozzarella sticks with just about any crushed-up chips you want? So ditch the bread crumbs, because some TikTokers are spicing things up with mozzarella sticks made out of Hot Cheetos and Takis. Or, for an unexpected addition to your cheese boards this summer, try out an elevated, prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella sticks.

If you're someone who hopped on the air fryer TikTok bus, you're probably always looking for new recipes. Well, guess what. There are some air fryer recipes on this list of 11 mozzarella sticks recipes on TikTok that you can try as well. So, if you're feeling hungry, just scroll on through and find the a cheesy recipe that works for you.

01 Spinach Dip Mozzarella Sticks TikTok Spinach dip, but make it in stick form. TikToker @corshawnnas made these mozzarella sticks filled with creamy spinach dip. This is a match made in heaven, perfect if you’re looking to mix up a classic fave. For more detailed, step-by-step instructions, try out this spinach dip mozzarella stick recipe from Buzzfeed on Yummly.

02 Nacho Cheese Rotel Mozzarella Sticks TikTok user @blackfoodiefinder changes the game with these nacho cheese mozzarella sticks filled with creamy cheese, onions, tomatoes, ground beef, and peppers. Did I mention it contains three different kinds of cheese? This one takes a little more prep work, so prepare to unleash your inner chef — you can even collab with some friends to delegate roles. But trust, the spicy, savory result will be worth it.

03 High-Protein Mozzarella Sticks TikTok Who knew mozzarella sticks could be a sneaky health food? TikTok user @oxsarahm elevates the classic stick by coating the cheese in a high-protein, tortilla-style chip from Quest Nutrition. This would be the perfect quick snack after a workout or in a mid-day slump. Quest also offers a protein-filled mozzarella stick recipe incorporating protein powder into the breading on Yummly. Refueling has never been so tasty.

04 Prosciutto Mozzarella Sticks If you're looking for a classy mozzarella stick to serve with your Insta-worthy charcuterie board, you'll want to make these prosciutto mozzarella sticks from TikTok chef @culinarylion. All you need to do is wrap your mozzarella sticks in some sliced prosciutto and cook in your air fryer until the prosciutto is crispy. It's that simple and will look great on your cheese board for movie nights or summer picnics.

05 Blue Takis Mozzarella Sticks TikTok If you didn't know blue Takis existed, you're just like TikToker Matthew Merril (@matthewinthekitchen), who was asked to make blue Takis mozzarella sticks. This was after Merril made some traditional Takis mozzarella sticks by crushing up the tortilla chips and using them instead of bread crumbs. The same process is used to make the blue Takis mozzarella sticks, and, spoiler alert, they're delicious *and* fun.

06 Taco Mozzarella Sticks Give your roomies something to taco 'bout with these taco mozzarella sticks. This fun recipe comes from TikToker @cookiterica and uses Babybel mozzarella cheese snacks that are dipped in tortilla chips and shredded cheese. The egg dip also has some Tajin seasoning in it for extra spice.

07 Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks TikTok Looking to spice up your mozzarella sticks even more? Then you might want to try these Buffalo mozzarella sticks from TikToker Zach Rocheleau (@thezachrocheleau). These are made very similarly to regular mozzarella sticks by dipping your cheese into flour, eggs, and bread crumbs. However, to get the spicy Buffalo taste, add some sauce to your eggs. That way, you're dipping your cheese stick in Buffalo sauce before it's coated with the flour and bread crumbs. This homemade Buffalo sauce recipe from Yummly is *so* easy and takes just 6 minutes.

08 Hot Cheetos Mozzarella Sticks If Hot Cheetos are more your style, go with this Hot Cheetos mozzarella stick recipe from TikToker @lexsdankeats. These are made the same way the Takis-dressed snacks were made by coating your cheese stick in flour, eggs, and crushed-up Hot Cheetos. After frying in a pan, you get some delicious Hot Cheetos-crusted cheesy goodness.

09 Wonton Mozzarella Sticks TikTok Break out your air fryer for this wonton mozzarella sticks recipe. This "healthier" version of the OG cheese stick comes from TikToker Sarah Wohlner (@tasteandtraveler). Instead of using any kind of bread crumbs, chips, or flour, you use egg roll wrappers to wrap your cheese sticks in. Since you're using a wrapper instead of crumbs, you can add in extra ingredients like onions and tomatoes. Once it's all wrapped up nicely, throw in your air fryer for about 10 minutes to cook. This homemade hoisin sauce from Yummly that comes together in just 10 minutes will be the perfect sweet and salty addition to dip your wonton sticks.

10 Chicken Finger Mozzarella Sticks Make it a whole meal with these chicken finger mozzarella sticks. This recipe from TikToker @ketodiet_foreveryone combines chicken with mozzarella cheese to make a chicken finger stuffed with cheese in just 15 minutes. It's so delicious that you'll wish you thought of it sooner. Dip with marina sauce for the perfect finishing touch.

11 Mozzarella Sticks Stuffed Onion Rings TikTok One of the hardest decisions is choosing between mozzarella sticks or onion rings as your appetizer. Luckily, TikToker Josh Elkin (@thejoshelkin) has solved this problem for good with mozzarella sticks stuffed onion rings. As Hannah Montana would say, "You get the best of both worlds." By following this delicious recipe, you'll not only make the perfect combo of mozzarella sticks and onion rings, but you get to use crushed-up Funyuns as your bread crumbs for even more fun-yun.