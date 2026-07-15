Now that Love Island USA Season 8 is over, I don’t know what to do with my evenings. I already miss tuning in to see what the islanders are up to every single day (except Wednesdays, worst day of the week), followed by a necessary post-watch debrief on Threads. To help ease my heavy post-villa withdrawals, one of my besties and I went to Chili’s to break down all the finale drama over the brand’s new $6 Bombshell Margarita.

The featured margarita of the month is heavily inspired by everyone’s favorite reality obsession, and is available now through the end of July. Channeling the tropical vibes of Fiji — where the show is filmed — the Bombshell Marg is a mix of el Jimador Blanco Tequila, Monin Dragonfruit, triple sec, strawberry puree, and house-made sour. Each drink comes with a custom swizzle stick with “Bombshell” and “O.G.” on either side, so you can officially pick your alliance.

For a full rundown of our post-villa girls’ night, here’s my honest review of the pink Bombshell Marg at Chili’s:

The Bombshell Marg Should Be “Exclusively Dating” The Triple Dipper

First of all, you can’t beat a $6 margarita deal. The price alone makes you want to couple up with a Bombshell Marg for dinner, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s just as delicious as it looks. It really delivers on the sweet and citrusy flavors of dragonfruit and strawberry. It reminded me of a pink lemonade, which was super refreshing on a hot day in Atlanta.

Mind you, she's not particularly strong, and the flavor profile leans heavily into the sugar. It may be a tad too sweet for anyone looking for a more sour marg. The sweetness, though, paired beautifully with my savory Triple Dipper entree. Together, I got all the flavors in one: sweet, savory, and spicy with my boneless buffalo wings.

In the words of Zach Georgiou, I would “exclusively date” the Bombshell Marg.

Rating: 4.8/5

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

The Perfect Post-Villa Girls' Night Doesn’t Exi-

If you’re looking for a fun girls’ night out with your favorite watch party crew, this is the perfect way to celebrate Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum’s (aka Brinity’s) win. A marg night also is a great opportunity to chat about everything you’re hoping to see go down in the reunion on Aug. 31.

Chili’s bombshell drink is only available now through July 31. I got two and saved my Bombshell vs OG swizzle sticks, so I can attempt a DIY recreation at home for a future rewatch. And if you’re wondering what side I’m coupling up with, it’s the OGs all the way. (As much as I love Casa boy Carl Witness Lee Schmidt, I have to go with my girls Trinity, Aniya Harvey, and Melanie Moreno.)