Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff have weathered all the treacherous storms that the Love Island villa could throw at them, and perhaps that’s because their air-water connection prepared them for even the most ferocious relationship-testing squalls. On paper, the Season 8 winners didn’t initially make sense together, which is reflected in their conflicting zodiac signs, but the patience to develop a deep emotional empathy proved that the outgoing Libra and the introspective Cancer can be a match made in astrological heaven.

The true strength of Trinity and Bryce’s communication-forward relationship is hidden beneath a seemingly tumultuous surface. The generalities about Libras, like Trinity, and Cancers, like Bryce, don’t suggest a natural match. True to her free-spirited Libra sun, Trinity came into Season 8 of Love Island USA with an inherent willingness to explore, whereas Bryce leaned into the Cancerian quality of taking a little longer to fully come out of his shell. These divergent energies, as well as an important similarity between their signs, help explain Trinity and Bryce’s initial struggles.

Both Libra and Cancer are cardinal signs, meaning they are characterized by taking action and initiating important steps in relationships. This worked against Trinity and Bryce at first, as it spurred both partners to step on the red dot in the first recoupling challenge, signaling that they wanted to explore outside of their relationship. As cardinal signs, both Trinity and Bryce are prone to taking big swings, with Trinity’s Libra wanting to form bonds with everyone as a social butterfly, and Bryce’s Cancer unwilling to settle down without some serious emotional security.

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Basically, Libra and Cancer kind of need to be forced to spend time together at first, since their natural inclinations are to run in opposite directions at top speeds. But if these two signs do take the time to really see how similarly they communicate about deep emotions and their shared love of romance, a truly unstoppable bond can form — like what happened between Trinity and Bryce.

It was Casa Amor that best illustrated how an extroverted Libra and an emotionally guarded Cancer can make a relationship special. After a couple weeks with Bryce, Trinity was once again given new bombshells to explore, and it was only after she kissed Corey Sawyer Jr. that she realized nobody else in the villa could beat Bryce for her. Like a true Libra, Trinity needed to give Casa Amor a fair test before she could be completely sure about Bryce.

On the other hand, Bryce needed Casa Amor to activate the most romantic trait of any Cancer: yearning. All he needed was to be separated from the emotional anchor that finally opened his shell to realize how he can’t stand to be without her. When he was finally able to run back into Trinity’s arms, his water sign was fully activated — tears and all.

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There may still be challenges ahead for the Libra-Cancer connection, since they aren’t the most natural fit, but Trinity and Bryce are clear proof that solid communication can stand strong against the harshest winds and rains.