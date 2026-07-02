Things are really starting to heat up on Love Island USA Season 8, and as the finale draws near, Aftersun hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa are placing their bets on how everything will shake out. A week before the season ends, the return of movie night amped up the drama in the villa to explosive extremes — the event was so major, the show split it into two parts. But Miller and Pessoa didn’t have to wait like the rest of us to get all the tea in one sitting.

“We got to finish movie night,” says Miller, while Zooming with Elite Daily from Fiji. Pessoa, who’s right beside her, adds, “The show is so crazy because one week somebody can be the hero, and the next week, they’re the villain. It keeps flipping.” Both the Summer House star and Tefi Talks podcaster are deeply invested in the relationships this season, especially since they’re the new hosts for Love Island’s companion talk show.

Even though Miller and Pessoa must stay unbiased — “We don't have favorites” — the two have some couples in the villa they can see making it all the way to the finale. With a little over a week left before Season 8’s finale on July 12, Miller and Pessoa share their thoughts on the current cast with a little game of “Which Couple Do You Think Is...” While handing out superlatives, they dish on which couple they can see taking home the $100,000 prize, who is due for a crashout, and which unexplored pair they think should give love a try.

Most Likely To Win?

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Almost immediately, Miller and Pessoa admit that if they were betting on the winners for Season 8, it would be Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff. “Thank God. We've been waiting for someone to ask us this,” says Miller. Pessoa continues, “We can't have favorites, but Brinity is my favorite.”

On why they think Brinity can go all the way, Pessoa says, “He's so earnest, and Trinity is so funny.” Miller is a fan of their “slow burn” romance: “You didn't think that they would end up together and stay together. But they’ve been together from the beginning, and it’s just been this beautiful, blossoming story. And I love that he cries.” Pessoa chimes in, “You do love men who cry.”

The two also can’t get over the matching yellow outfits at the Casa Amor recoupling. “It's kismet,” the hosts both say.

Able To Make A Throuple Work?

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“Corbin [Mims] and Parmida [Keshani],” says Miller, and Pessoa agrees: “1000%, but with another man.”

Most Likely To Crash Out?

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“Kenzie [Annis] and Dylan [Wrona],” says Miller. “Dylan literally cried when Kenzie was like, ‘I kissed someone.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, what am I watching right here?’ He literally broke down and cried. I was like, ‘Wait, is he OK?’”

Pessoa agrees with her co-host, but she also thinks Kayda Bosse could snap after everything she’s seen from her partner, Zach Georgiou.

Going To Land A Beauty Brand Deal Post-Villa?

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Pessoa feels confident on this one: “Brinity for sure. Have you looked at them?” Miller continues, “NYX is going to be calling their name.” “If e.l.f. doesn't get there first,” says Pessoa.

Going The Distance Post-Villa?

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Miller and Pessoa pick Brinity again for the couple they think could make it long-term. For Pessoa, this means “getting married and having babies.” “Oh yeah, we've been manifesting a Love Island wedding, and us being the flower girls,” says Miller.

The Dream Couple To Double Date With?

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If the vibe is a night out at the club, Miller would pick Corbin and Parmida. Although, she says “a lot of alcohol needs to be involved.” Pessoa agrees, “We're going to live with them,” but she also doesn’t think there’s a chance the two Aftersun hosts will be spending a lot of time with any of the islanders in the real world. “These are people under 30. We're not hanging out with these people.”

If Pessoa had to pick a couple to spend some one-on-one time with, though, she’d go with Brinity once again: “They would add a lot to the conversation.” To mix it up, Miller would also invite Kayda and Zach. “I would have Kayda driving him nuts, making him paranoid,” she says. “While Zach and Bryce are making out in the corner.”

Due For A Redemption Arc?

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They’re hesitant to say, but Miller picks Kuman “KC” Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis. Since things change so quickly in the villa, the two aren’t sure who will be the antagonist or protagonist from episode to episode. “Maybe next week Tierra will be the person being supported the most,” says Pessoa. “It just depends on what KC’s mood is that day.”

Going To Be Most Surprised By What Social Media Is Saying?

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Miller and Pessoa agree this one goes to Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea. “She's in for a rude awakening on that social media part,” says Miller. “I also think Aniya [Harvey] as well.” Aniya was paired up with Carl Schmidt in Casa Amor, but ultimately decided to stick with her original partner KC. When he decided to bring Tierra into the villa, that left Aniya single and vulnerable.

However, fans voted Carl back on the show, so there’s a possibility for a second chance romance — which Miller and Pessoa are here for. “We love us Carl. He is such a gentleman,” says Pessoa. Miller continues, “Carl is fine. Fine *ss Carl. He really is so sweet.”

Has The Hottest Chemistry?

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“Corbin and Parmida,” says Pessoa, and Miller agrees. “They're attached at the lips and the hips and the groin.” Of course, Pessoa also feels like it could just be Corbin, because she felt he had “electric” chemistry with Kenzie as well when they were paired up pre-Casa.

Secretly A Good Match?

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This is for the two islanders Miller and Pessoa believe should couple up, who haven’t already. Pessoa’s pick is Kayda and Carl, but Miller shoots that down right away: “She would run Carl, though.” Instead, Miller would lean into the drama and play matchmaker for KC and Kenzie. “Just two sneaky little people together.” She also wouldn’t mind Kenzie with Sincere, because as Miller and Pessoa both say in unison, the two of them would just be telling each other “the lies.”