How Melanie & Caleb Became Love Island USA's Most Unexpected Ship

In the Love Island USA villa, no relationship is safe. One day, Melanie Moreno will be floating on the air as her connection Sincere Rhea gives her a flirty sign language lesson, and just a few hours later, she’ll burst into tears as she watches videos of him make out with other women behind her back. It’s a unique aspect of the series that viewers pick up on a lot more of the villa goings-on than some of the islanders themselves — and in Season 8, that’s led to a particularly surprising fan-ship that the actual people on the show would probably be shocked to learn has become hugely popular.

The ship is Melanie and Caleb McDaniel, with romantic edits of #Calenie flooding TikTok in recent days. At first glance, this imagined pairing feels totally out of left field. They barely have any significant interactions in the villa, as Melanie has been in a couple with Sincere ever since the season started, and Caleb has struggled to find any strong connection at all after bouncing between Kenzie Annis, Sol Dean, and Jaiden Bacciocco. But it’s actually because of their inverse positions in the group that fans have gravitated towards Melanie and Caleb as a potential couple.

The Calenie ship seems to have become most prominent after Casa Amor, where Sincere frequently made out with Amora Robinson and even indicated he may have chosen to couple up with her if she arrived earlier. This came after Melanie had already confronted Sincere over his numerous make-out sessions with Sol. Basically, viewers want a better partner for Melanie, and that’s where Caleb comes in.

As one of the few available men left in Season 8, and one of the only guys who hasn’t majorly pissed of the fandom by lying, cheating, or sh*t-talking (or all three... the bar is in hell this season), Caleb arose as a suitable safe place for Melanie after weeks of PTSD (post-traumatic Sincere disorder).

But the ship isn’t as prevalent as it is simply due to who’s available. Fans have also pointed out that both Melanie and Caleb confessed to having the same dream date, Caleb has begun using a thoughtful nickname for Melanie, and they’ve made cute remarks about each other (even if just in passing). One dedicated shipper has even compiled every tiny interaction the two have had into a 10-minute #Calenie supercut.

And the ship has recently gotten the ultimate stamp of approval. Melanie’s sister Stephany shared to her Instagram story on June 30 that their mom “is fully rooting for Melanie and Caleb to end up together.”

It’s unclear if the rabid shippers will be able to see Melanie and Caleb actually explore a connection, but hey — the fans got their way last season when the show brought together the most virally shipped duo, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen. We may be witnessing the origins of Nicolandria 2.0.