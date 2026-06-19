The drama has already begun on Love Island USA Season 8, and one couple is squarely in the center of all the chaos. Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea’s romance got off to a good start when they coupled up in the premiere, but new bombshells entering the villa put some strain on their connection. Though Melanie and Sincere managed to find their way back to each other through some tricky love triangles, viewers are still iffy on what their long-term chances look like. So, let’s look to the stars for some insight. Here’s a full breakdown of the couple’s astrological compatibility. Spoiler: It can get turbulent.

Melanie is a Scorpio, and Sincere is an Aries. This water and fire pairing isn’t exactly a recipe for the most peaceful relationship, but these signs are often drawn to each other. Despite the undeniable chemistry, it’s easy for a Scorpio-Aries connection to veer into explosive territory — something Melanie and Sincere already know all too well.

In relationships, Scorpios start out guarded, but are incredibly devoted once they’re won over. As a water sign, the scorpion tends to feel deeply and has a habit of becoming fixated on one person once those emotions settle in.

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Throughout this season of Love Island, Melanie has definitely been embodying this particular aspect of her zodiac sign. While she’s technically explored another connection with Corbin Mims, her emotions kept bringing her attention back to Sincere. A lot of tears (and two nights sleeping in Soul Ties) made it clear that Melanie was deep in her feels when she was forced to be apart from Sincere.

Of course, this depth of emotion can also translate to some possessive and jealous tendencies. Scorpios don’t just sit idly by with those feelings, either. They are action-oriented and ambitious, so they have no qualms about stinging people who get in their way. Case in point: Melanie dunking Kayda Bosse in slime after Sincere pulled her for a chat.

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While some zodiac signs might not embrace the messier aspects of dating a Scorpio, it takes a lot to scare off an Aries. As a fire sign, the ram tends to be bold and energetic when it comes to romance — and they love the challenge of winning someone over.

Like Scorpios, Aries are action-oriented. One downside? They don’t always think through the potential consequences of those actions. That impulsive nature can get them into trouble sometimes — like when Sincere called Sol Dean “beloved” during a private conversation, only to choose Melanie to couple up with later that same day.

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So far, Melanie and Sincere haven’t seemed to mind the rollercoaster that comes with an Aries-Scorpio romance. Though they haven’t had the most peaceful journey, it’s definitely been exciting (and considering both of these signs can get easily bored in relationships, that’s a win). Right now, the relationship appears to be working for Melanie and Sincere, but only time will tell if this astrologically-complicated connection can keep the thrills coming, or devolve into irreparable conflict.