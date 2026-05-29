The Love Island USA Season 8 Cast Includes A Season 7 Star's Sibling

The spring showers have cleared up, the heat is rising, and the summer sun is finally here, which can only mean one thing: it’s Love Island USA time! The hit dating series is returning for its eighth season this June, which is primed to be its biggest yet after the explosive success of Season 7 (Everyone say “thank you” to Nicolandria, Amaya Papaya, and all that wild drama).

Perhaps it’s because of last season’s viral breakthrough that Season 8 is keeping a bit of that Season 7 spark with a surprising familial connection among the new cast. That’s right — the first 12 islanders have finally been revealed, and before they arrive in Fiji, there are already some very interesting tidbits that superfans will want to know.

As Season 8 prepares to kick off yet another summer full of messy situationships, dramatic love triangles, and scorching hot bombshells, here’s everything that Love Island fans need to know before tuning in.

Meet The Season 8 Cast

Peacock waited until the last minute to officially unveil the cast for Love Island USA Season 8. Notably, the series posted a statement to the fandom hours before the cast reveal, urging viewers to “keep it kind” and “positive” in their reactions to the show. This was likely inspired by last season’s contestants revealing they received death threats from viewers.

On May 28, Peacock shared a video of the first 12 islanders for Season 8. One of the standouts is Zach Georgiou, who is the brother of Season 7 islander Charlie Georgiou. Though Charlie was only in Fiji for about a week, his relationship with Hannah Fields was a pretty big plot point, which exploded into some heated tension after the season.

Other notable cast members include Beatriz Hatz, a Paralympic athlete who won the bronze medal in Para Track and Field at the 2024 Paris games, and Aniya Harvey, who is the the daughter of former NBA star Donnell Harvey.

The Drama Starts So Soon

Season 8 will premiere June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.