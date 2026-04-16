The battle lines were drawn right away on Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2. In the new season, the cast is clearly divided after a few major breakups created seemingly insurmountable rifts among the Love Island USA Season 7 stars. The most dramatic split of all was between winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, with the new docuseries revealing they ended their relationship over text message. Though the show has yet to reveal this text, Espinal and Arenales are filling Elite Daily in on all the details.

The couple went public with their breakup in August 2025, although there had been rumors of a split for a few weeks before that. Although Beyond the Villa filmed just a couple months after the breakup was announced, Espinal didn’t let Arenales’ involvement prevent her from taking part.

“I really don't mean to throw any shade, but it's going to take a lot for anybody to make me feel uncomfortable. So I didn't really care,” Espinal says. “But a conversation definitely was had that needed to be had to clear everything up. So there's no confusion on where we stand, and the audience won't be confused either.”

Espinal describes Arenales’ breakup text as “a long essay” which she admits she “didn’t fully read, except for the first words.” “It was very clear that he was breaking up with me over a text message,” she says. It didn’t surprise her too much, considering they’d already been fighting over Bryan’s numerous nightclub appearances after Love Island ended. “We were already bumping heads because he wanted to be Chris Brown at the clubs,” Espinal says. “I'm just very happy that I'm now in a relationship with somebody whose priority is our relationship and his business, not the clubs.”

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Espinal did defend her ex from a major allegation, though. On Beyond the Villa, Arenales was adamant that he never cheated on Espinal, despite the rumors. Espinal confirms that although their connection didn’t work, it wasn’t due to infidelity.

“He's being honest. He never physically cheated on me,” Espinal says. “But that's not the only reason why relationships don't work out. When you feel disrespected — like someone is not appreciating your worth — then that's every reason to leave.”

For his part, Arenales says that he tried not to concern himself with all the drama happening in Beyond the Villa, and to focus instead on “protecting [his] peace.” “I was dealing with so much of my own stuff. I know there's team this side, team that side, but I'm just team myself,” Arenales says. “I'm worried about what I’ve got to do. Whatever someone else has going on, that's what they’ve got going on. My worry and my mindset is on my own stuff.”