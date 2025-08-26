Love Island's Amaya & Bryan Reveal Where They Stand Amid Breakup Rumors

Winning Love Island USA doesn’t always spell relationship success in the real world, and for a little while, it was sounding like Season 7 champions Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales may have hit a speed bump. But despite a pesky breakup rumor, the couple came into the Aug. 25 reunion as a united force, revealing exactly where their relationship stands a little over a month after they left Fiji.

During the Peacock special, Amaya and Bryan detailed the steps they have taken in their connection since being named America’s favorite couple. They confirmed they’re still together, shutting down rumors that Bryan cheated during a club night. Bryan said he was paid to be at the event, and admitted that pouring shots and being flirty with some of the women was a “lapse in judgment.” Amaya confirmed they worked through the tense moment: “I’m not a woman who would be with someone who doesn’t respect me.”

Before the reunion, some onlookers assumed the winners were having a rocky time for a little bit. Shortly after the season, a rumor bubbled up that Amaya and Bryan had broken up, but they seemed to shut down the speculation. That is, until more evidence of a split popped up on the day the reunion aired.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In the final moments of Season 7, the couple agreed to becoming closed off, and confirmed that they were heading toward the next step in their relationship right after coming back into the real world. “[Amaya and I] are exclusive and taking steps to [be boyfriend and girlfriend],” Bryan told Us Weekly on July 22. “We care deeply about each other and we don’t want to rush things. Her happiness is very important. My happiness is very important. We got the love that we got [from fans] because we’re letting things happen naturally instead of doing stuff for the public eye, and we’re gonna continue doing that.”

Amaya added that she was confident fans would see their relationship grow even more outside of the show. “This is all the start of it,” she said. “You’ll definitely be seeing me and Bry Bry.”

But once again, the winners faced breakup speculation after the reunion was filmed. On the day the reunion aired, fans noticed that Bryan and Amaya no longer followed one another on Instagram. So, it looks like Love Island fans are going to have to continue to stay posted to see if they really have decided to end things.