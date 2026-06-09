Love Island USA Season 8 has only just begun, but already, there have been some former flings and bosses coming out of the woodwork. One of this year’s contestants, Sincere Rhea, is the latest Islander with a viral backstory. After fans noticed the 25-year-old had a tattoo on his ring finger, Sincere’s ex-girlfriend posted an explanation.

The tattoo — which included a heart with “L4L” — got some attention from fans on June 3. One viewer posted a close-up view of the ink on TikTok, and the video gained over a million views. On June 9, Sincere’s ex Leena Rochelle responded to the video, which questioned if fans were planning to “skip past that ring finger tattoo.”

Leena clarified, “we're not gonna skip past the ring finger tattoo, trust😂😂😂” and shared the meaning behind her ex’s tat. Apparently, Leena and Sincere actually got matching ink together when they were dating back in 2021. “So I just wanted to come on here and clarify a couple things for y’all. No, that tattoo does not mean family,” she explained. “That just meant we were ‘for lifers.’” According to her, his translated to, “Love Leena for life,” while hers meant “Love Sincere for life.”

She added that they broke up two years ago but were still on “good terms.” She added, “We grew apart. We got together when we were like 17. I’m 23 now.” Leena also shared a clip of Sincere getting the tattoo and a screenshot of her IG Story from June 2021, showing off the matching ink.

TikTok/@leenarochelle

In the Love Island villa, Sincere is unaware of the discourse surrounding his tattoo, although some of his romantic history has already been revealed thanks to a game where he admitted to texting other people while in a relationship.

The track and field coach from Cape May, New Jersey has been coupled up with Melanie Moreno, a bikini store manager originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, since Day 1. Although the couple has had some ups and downs (thank to the arrival of several bombshells), they’re still paired together as of Episode 6.