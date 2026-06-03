Season 8 of Love Island USA may have just begun, but one contestant has already stirred up some serious drama just by setting foot in the villa. In the season premiere, Sean Reifel introduced himself as a police officer in Pennsylvania, but it seems he was not being entirely truthful. According to the mayor of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Reifel resigned from the police force in order to participate in the dating series. And that decision has caused a lot of friction.

Right after Reifel’s casting was revealed on May 28, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds confirmed that the new islander quit his job as a city cop so that he could be on the show. Reynolds told local affiliate Fox 8 that Reifel’s abrupt departure has put a financial and regulatory strain on the city.

“Our police department spent a lot of time training and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year,” Reynolds said. “I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.”

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Throughout the first episode of Love Island USA Season 8, Reifel does not appear to mention that he no longer works as a police officer. Even as fellow contestant Trinity Tatum highlighted that she quit her job at a hardware store to take her shot at love in Fiji, Reifel did not give any indication that put his career on the line for the show. On the contrary, he told his fellow islanders he was a working cop, sharing that his community had given him the nickname Officer Sexy Pants.

As Reifel mentioned in his introduction, he became a Pennsylvania police officer about a year ago after moving to the city to be near his son. A Facebook post by the Bethlehem police department confirms he was sworn in by Mayor Reynolds in August 2025.