Kenzie Annis may not have found love with Zach Georgiou, but it sounds like she still has a shot with his older brother. In the first three episodes of Love Island USA Season 8, Kenzie has been through a full rollercoaster with her former partner Zach. And after their tense split, Kenzie confessed she found Zach’s brother Charlie to be the “cuter” Georgiou anyway. Ever the bombshell, Charlie posted a flirty response to Kenzie, promising he’d “take care” of her after the drama with his brother.

In Episode 3, Kenzie was left to stew in the villa as her initial match Zach explored a new connection with bombshell Kayda Bosse. Kenzie didn’t hide her disdain for Zach at all, frequently refusing to speak with him and then joyfully pushing him into the pool during a challenge. In one conversation, Kenzie emphasized that she’s ready to move on from the situation with Zach, admitting that she doesn’t feel a strong attraction to him.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m hurt by it, because I’m not 100% turned on by him,” Kenzie said. “I think Charlie’s a ton f*cking cuter than him.”

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Of course, Kenzie is well aware of Zach’s older brother Charlie since he appeared on Season 7 of Love Island USA as one of the first bombshells. While Zach may not have a thing for blondes, Charlie certainly seemed to on his season. And after Kenzie expressed her attraction, Charlie posted a flirtatious message on June 4.

“Dw Kenzie big bro will take care of you,” Charlie wrote on Threads.

Clearly, Charlie still has some of his bombshell tendencies — though, it’s unclear if he was serious about his interest in Kenzie or simply taking the opportunity to make a timely, cheeky remark.

There is currently speculation that Charlie may be dating his Season 7 castmate Coco Watson, due to the pair posting romantic TikToks together after they both appeared on Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa last month.