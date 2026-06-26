Brinity has officially won over another fan. Love Island USA’s Sol Dean is clarifying her comments about Bryce Dettloff “probably thinking” that Kayda Bosse is “prettier” than his current partner, Trinity Tatum. During a June 26 appearance on Barstool’s Chicks in the Office podcast, Sol was asked about her comments and explained exactly what she meant.

“I don't stand by it. I think the only honest reason I said that was because Bryce pulled Kyada multiple times and got denied,” Sol said. “And it was like, OK, well, you were in a thing with Trinity. If you were 100% happy, like you wouldn't continuously keep going after Kayda. That was my point.”

Sol acknowledged that her phrasing was off. “I most definitely could have worded it better. So, I take fault on that. And also, I've been even seeing like they're both crying for [each other at Casa Amor],” she said. “Hey, I was wrong.”

She also gave some insight into how relationships progress in the Love Island villa. “Obviously, as days go by you do form these deep connections. You only have each other. You're sleeping with each other. They're making you breakfast. It's like it's like you're like married low-key,” Sol said. “People do like gain feelings really fast. So like I'm happy for them honestly. I have nothing negative to say. I'm glad I was wrong. I'm glad they're crying for each other ‘cause I think they are so uniquely cute and I love that.”

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ICYMI, Sol got some backlash after her appearance on Love Island: Aftersun on June 20. “No shade, no tea, but he probably thinks Kayda is prettier than Trinity,” Sol said at the time. “Like, if his type did come in, I feel like he’d be like, ‘Oh my God!’”

This isn’t the first time Sol has explained her comments. During an Instagram Live on June 21, Sol she TK that her words were not intended to insult Trinity. “Please don’t put words in my mouth. I genuinely think she’s a beautiful girl. I wouldn’t ever say anything hurtful or [mean], especially about her,” she said. “I wouldn’t try to downplay any f*cking woman of color, f*cking ever. That’s just not who I am.” Sol added that she thinks Trinity is “f*cking gorgeous.”